Prairie's Keegan Murray named all-Metro boys' basketball player of the year

CEDAR RAPIDS — Keegan Murray of Cedar Rapids Prairie has been named Metro boys’ basketball player of the year in a vote of Metro coaches, it has been announced.
Murray, a 6-foot-8 senior, averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for a Prairie team that gained a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division championship. The Hawks finished with a 17-4 record.
Prairie’s Jeremy Rickertsen has been voted by his peers as Metro Coach of the Year.
Other first-team all-Metro picks are Kris Murray of Prairie, Jack Wetzel of Kennedy, Trey Hutcheson of Linn-Mar, Willie Guy of Jefferson, Mick McMurry of Washington and Trevor Paulsen of Marion.
Jefferson’s Raejzuan Shockley and Ozzie Meiborg, Kennedy’s Tyler Andrews, Xavier’s Jake Beckmann, Linn-Mar’s Jared Nelson, Washington’s Ross Snitker and Marion’s Will Henricksen are second-teamers.
All-Metro boys' basketball 2019
FIRST TEAM
Willie Guy, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Jack Wetzel, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Keegan Murray, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Kris Murray, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Trey Hutcheson, sr., Linn-Mar
Mick McCurry, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington
Trevor Paulsen, sr., Marion
Player of the Year: Keegan Murray, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Rickertsen, Cedar Rapids Prairie
SECOND TEAM
Reajzuan Shockley, jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Ozzie Meiborg, jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Jaren Nelson, sr., Linn-Mar
Tyler Andrews, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Jake Beckman, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Will Henricksen, jr., Marion
Ross Snitker, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington
HONORABLE MENTION
Cedar Rapids Jefferson: Blake Bouzek, sr.; Dymonte Hawkins, sr.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy: Trey Sheets, sr.; Zach Drahos, sr.
Cedar Rapids Prairie: Harrison Cook, sr.; Logan Burg, sr.
Cedar Rapids Washington: Chandlir Haug, sr.; Jamar Thurmon, jr.
Cedar Rapids Xavier: Davis Wagner, jr.; Quinn Schulte, sr.
Linn-Mar: Hayden Passmore, sr.; John Steffen, jr.
Marion: Connor Whalen, jr.; Jaffer Murphy, jr.
