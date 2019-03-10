Prairie's Keegan Murray named all-Metro boys' basketball player of the year

CEDAR RAPIDS — Keegan Murray of Cedar Rapids Prairie has been named Metro boys’ basketball player of the year in a vote of Metro coaches, it has been announced.

Murray, a 6-foot-8 senior, averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for a Prairie team that gained a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division championship. The Hawks finished with a 17-4 record.

Prairie’s Jeremy Rickertsen has been voted by his peers as Metro Coach of the Year.

Other first-team all-Metro picks are Kris Murray of Prairie, Jack Wetzel of Kennedy, Trey Hutcheson of Linn-Mar, Willie Guy of Jefferson, Mick McMurry of Washington and Trevor Paulsen of Marion.

Jefferson’s Raejzuan Shockley and Ozzie Meiborg, Kennedy’s Tyler Andrews, Xavier’s Jake Beckmann, Linn-Mar’s Jared Nelson, Washington’s Ross Snitker and Marion’s Will Henricksen are second-teamers.

All-Metro boys' basketball 2019

FIRST TEAM

Willie Guy, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Jack Wetzel, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Keegan Murray, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie

Kris Murray, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie

Trey Hutcheson, sr., Linn-Mar

Mick McCurry, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington

Trevor Paulsen, sr., Marion

Player of the Year: Keegan Murray, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Rickertsen, Cedar Rapids Prairie

SECOND TEAM

Reajzuan Shockley, jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Ozzie Meiborg, jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Jaren Nelson, sr., Linn-Mar

Tyler Andrews, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Jake Beckman, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Will Henricksen, jr., Marion

Ross Snitker, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington

HONORABLE MENTION

Cedar Rapids Jefferson: Blake Bouzek, sr.; Dymonte Hawkins, sr.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy: Trey Sheets, sr.; Zach Drahos, sr.

Cedar Rapids Prairie: Harrison Cook, sr.; Logan Burg, sr.

Cedar Rapids Washington: Chandlir Haug, sr.; Jamar Thurmon, jr.

Cedar Rapids Xavier: Davis Wagner, jr.; Quinn Schulte, sr.

Linn-Mar: Hayden Passmore, sr.; John Steffen, jr.

Marion: Connor Whalen, jr.; Jaffer Murphy, jr.

