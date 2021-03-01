Photos: Solon vs. Monticello, Class 3A Iowa high school boys' basketball substate finals
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
/ 24
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Monday's schedule, score updates
- Iowa men's basketball stifles No. 4 Ohio State for season’s biggest win
- Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: The Gazette's predictions
- Iowa girls’ state basketball 2021: A closer look at Monday’s games
- Can Decorah close the gap and compete with Western Dubuque in 3A substate final?
- COVID-19 cases decline among vaccinated health care workers in Cedar Rapids