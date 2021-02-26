Photos: Ottumwa vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Painful loss for Iowa men's basketball at Michigan, physically and emotionally
- After uproar, University of Iowa dentistry dean stepping down early
- Iowa women’s basketball endures delay, routs No. 12 Michigan, 89-67
- Burlington man charged for operating large-scale meth ring between Burlington and Cedar Rapids
- 2 arrested, recruited by Iowa City landlord to break into tenant’s home armed with bats, police say
- Lawmaker seeks to ban traffic cameras in Iowa, except along Cedar Rapids’ S-curve