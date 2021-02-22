Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Marion, Class 3A boys substate basketball

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Luka Garza moves to top of Iowa men's basketball scoring chart in win over Penn State
- Police: Cedar Rapids man broke facial bones in vicious attack, posted video on Facebook
- Dorms at Iowa universities lose tens of million in pandemic
- ‘Like the Hunger Games’: Older Iowans seeking COVID vaccine feel pitted against each other for survival
- Linn County voters may again face gambling question
- Iowa men's basketball approaches most-daunting week of season