Patrick McCaffery, DJ Carton among players in Wednesday's Eastern Iowa All-Star Games

CEDAR RAPIDS — The annual Eastern Iowa All-Star Games prep basketball event is scheduled for Wednesday night at Kirkwood Community College’s Johnson Hall.

The girls’ game will commence at 6 p.m., with a boys’ game to follow.

On the North team for the boys are Jackson Molstead of Charles City, Logan Wolf of Cedar Falls, Derek Krogmann of West Delaware, Trey Hutcheson of Linn-Mar, Tyrese Nickelson of Waterloo East, Noah Carter of Dubuque Senior, Jake Hilmer of North Linn, Abe Becker of Maquoketa, Dom Robertson of Oelwein and Mick McCurry of Cedar Rapids Washington.

On the South boys team are Patrick McCaffery of Iowa City West, Antonio Turner of Iowa City High, D.J. Carton of Bettendorf, Kris Murray of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Keegan Murray of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Keshawn Pegues of Davenport Central, Keaton Mitchell of Wapello, Cortaviaus Seales of North Scott, Kaidion Larson of Clinton Prince of Peace and Beau Cornwell of West Branch.

Carter, Wolf and Krogmann all are headed to Northern Iowa. Hutcheson has signed with Albany.

McCaffery, of course, is headed to play at Iowa. Hilmer and Carton were co-Mr. Basketballs in the state, with Carton a five-star recruit headed to Ohio State.

On the girls' side, the North team will consist of Kylie Kurt of North Linn, Giana Michels of Bellevue, Leah Van Weelden of Marion, Madison Tritle of Central City, Alli Udelhofen of Dubuque Senior, Amanee Clark of Waterloo East, NaTricia Ceasar of Waterloo West, Brie Bennis of Maquoketa, Sam Wall of Maquoketa Valley and Drew Becker of Oelwein.

On the South team is Amanda Smith of Tipton, Lauren Zacharius of Iowa City West, Kortney Drake of Wilton, Emily Lange of Wilton, Alyson Stokes of Highland, Maya Johnson of Mediapolis, Mackenzie Northrup of Keokuk, Kyle Wroblewski of Bettendorf, Sammy Mia of Cedar Rapids Washington and Kennedy Wallace of Iowa City Regina.

Tickets for the event will be on sale at the door.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com