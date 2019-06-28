Prep Basketball

Paige Rocca makes it 3 D-I commits from Iowa City High's girls' basketball senior class

5-foot-8 guard reveals on Twitter that she will play for Missouri State

Iowa City High's Paige Rocca (22) scores a basket against Iowa City West last season. Rocca has committed to Missouri State. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — The senior class from Iowa City High now has three Division-I women’s basketball commits.

Paige Rocca, a 5-foot-8 guard, announced on Twitter Friday night that she has committed to Missouri State University.

Rocca averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season as the Little Hawks went 19-3 and reached the state tournament.

She joins Aubrey Joens (Iowa State) and Rose Nkumu (Marquette) as City High seniors that have made D-I commitments. The Little Hawks will be one of the Class 5A favorites in 2019-20.

Missouri State won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season, beating Iowa State in the second round.

