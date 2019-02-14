North Linn, Dyersville Beckman win to set up delicious 2A district basketball final

TROY MILLS — The team from a Class 3A conference that’s on a roll against a team from a 1A conference that plays at an insane pace. Who you got?

North Linn and Dyersville Beckman created that pretty delectable matchup by winning their respective 2A district semifinals Thursday night: the top-ranked Lynx over Jesup, 103-51, and Beckman over Oelwein, 51-44.

Their district final is Tuesday night at Independence and should be a beauty. Buy a ticket and get there.

“Two contrasting styles,” said North Linn’s Jake Hilmer. “I think a lot of people are very curious to see how this game goes ... I think the most important thing is what team can come in calm and handle the big moment. We’ve played on a lot of big stages, so I think we’ll be ready. But like you said, they play in a big conference, and we’re not going to throw anything at them that they probably haven’t seen all year.”

North Linn relentlessly presses you, runs up and down the court, shoots lots of 3s and tries to score at will, which it did here. The Lynx had 30 points in the first quarter, upped that total to 33 in the second and added another 30 in the third for a 93-40 lead.

They hit a school-record 18 treys, seven from David Seber. He and Hilmer had 28 points apiece, with Hilmer adding to his state-record career total with 13 assists.

He has 2,207 career points as well, which ties him for the overall school record with Drake senior Nicole Miller. Landon Borrett had 16 points for Jesup (13-9).

“I credit our full-court press for making adjustments to what they were doing,” Hilmer said. “They were clearing out two big guys, then basically letting the guy get trapped and chucking it deep. You’ve got to adjust to a lot of different things when you play our style, and I think it’s really important that we show we can adjust.”

Beckman (16-5) built a 15-point lead on Oelwein (12-8), watched it completely melt away, only to get a clutch 3 from Seamus O’Connor with 1:38 that put it back ahead for good. He had 14 points off the bench for the Blazers, who, of course, play in a very tough Wamac Conference.

“We had to keep our composure, basically,” O’Connor said. “That’s what it comes down to. Stay together and work for a good shot, play our defense and not let things get too out of hand. Stay within ourselves and not try and do anything too crazy.”

Michael Keegan had 17 points to lead Beckman, which has won six in a row. Mason Meyer had 14 points for Oelwein, which had star guard Dom Robertson play with foul trouble most of the game and foul out on a charging call after O’Connor clutch trey.

“We provide some things ... that are a little different than what (North Linn has) faced maybe,” said Beckman Coach Michael Molony. “We’re very guard oriented, we’ve got some outside shooters. What they do is a style that really only they can play right now in the state. They’ve got the guys to do it.

“We’ve got to try and get it to our tempo. That’s what the game is going to be about. I’m not giving away any secrets ... We want to play great defense, rebound, run some clock, get a high-percentage shot on offense. That’s what we have to try and do.”

AT TROY MILLS

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (51): Michael Keegan 7-13 2-2 17, Shawn Deutmeyer 1-3 0-0 2, Jack Westhoff 2-5 1-2 5, Luke Goedken 5-9 1-4 11, Tom Jaeger 1-5 0-0 2, Seamus O’Connor 5-8 0-0 14, Jack Gehling 0-0 0-0 0, Mason White 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 4-8 51.

OELWEIN (44): Steven Nicolay 1-5 0-0 2, Mason Meyer 7-11 0-2 14, Dillon Arndt 2-4 1-2 6, Dom Robertson 3-10 2-2 9, Zach Wegner 3-10 2-2 11, Camren Palmer 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob King 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Dahl 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 5-8 44.

Halftime — Beckman 22, Oelwein 11. 3-point goals — Beckman 5-15 (Keegan 1-3, Westhoff 0-1, Goedken 0-2, Jaeger 0-1, O’Connor 4-6, White 0-2), Oelwein 7-19 (Meyer 2-3, Arndt 1-3, Robertson 1-4, Wegner 3-8, Dahl 0-1). Rebounds — Beckman 29 (Keegan, Deutmeyer 8), Oelwein 21 (Nicolay 6). Total fouls — Beckman 13, Oelwein 18. Fouled out — Robertson. Turnovers — Beckman 14, Oelwein 15.

AT TROY MILLS

JESUP (51): Josh Johnson 5-8 0-0 11, Landon Borrett 8-14 0-0 16, Cooper Fuelling 4-5 0-0 9, Cade Nolan 2-7 0-2 5, Brodie Kresser 1-5 0-0 3, Zach Mead 2-6 0-1 4, Logan Cole 0-4 0-0 0, Zach Tovar 0-4 0-0 0, Sam Kuper 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-55 0-3 51.

NORTH LINN (103): Carter Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Boge 7-8 1-1 18, Austin Miller 4-6 2-3 10, David Seber 10-20 1-1 28, Jake Hilmer 9-18 5-7 28, Austin Hilmer 5-13 0-0 11, Josh Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Kaleb Kurt 0-0 0-0 0, Gunner Vanourney 2-2 0-0 6, Parker Bechen 1-1 0-0 2, Zach Sanderson 0-0 0-0 0, Cade Haughenbury 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Collum 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Peiffer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-72 9-12 103.

Halftime — North Linn 63, Jesup 30. 3-point goals — Jesup 5-20 (Johnson 0-1, Fuelling 1-2, Nolan 1-4, Kresser 1-5, Mead 0-1, Cole 0-2, Tovar 0-2, Kuper 1-2), North Linn 18-42 (Boge 3-4, Seber 7-17, J.Hilmer 5-10, A. Hilmer 1-7, Vanourney 2-2, Burke 0-1, Peiffer 0-1). Rebounds — Jesup 31 (Johnson 12), North Linn 40 (Miller 14). Total fouls — Jesup 11, North Linn 7. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — Jesup 22, North Linn 5.

