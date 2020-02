LE GRAND — Brian Wheatley earned his 300th career coaching victory Friday night, when third-ranked North Linn defeated Pella Christian, 85-42, in a Class 2A girls’ basketball regional semifinal at East Marshall High School.

Wheatley owns a 300-81 record in 15 seasons, all at North Linn.

The Lynx (21-2) will face Van Meter (15-8) in a regional final Wednesday at Marshalltown.