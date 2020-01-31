North Cedar basketball photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar boys’ and girls’ basketball teams lost to Camanche on Tuesday.
The boys are 8-6 after am 73-44 loss, their second in a row after winning eight of their previous nine. The girls are 0-15 and lost 68-55 on Tuesday.
The Knights host Cascade tonight, starting at 6 p.m.
