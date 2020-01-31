North Cedar basketball photos

Prep Basketball

North Cedar junior Kael Unruh races down the court side by side with Camanche's L.J. Henderson.
North Cedar junior Kael Unruh races down the court side by side with Camanche’s L.J. Henderson. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar boys’ and girls’ basketball teams lost to Camanche on Tuesday.

The boys are 8-6 after am 73-44 loss, their second in a row after winning eight of their previous nine. The girls are 0-15 and lost 68-55 on Tuesday.

The Knights host Cascade tonight, starting at 6 p.m.

 

