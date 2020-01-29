Prep Basketball

North Cedar basketball photos

HS journalism: Boys' team is 8-6, girls are 0-16

North Cedar senior Caden Wendt defends against West Branch's Matt Whaley during Saturday's game at Clarence. (Toby Holli
North Cedar senior Caden Wendt defends against West Branch's Matt Whaley during Saturday's game at Clarence. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar boys’ basketball stands 8-6 after losing two straight, including a 55-50 loss to West Branch on Saturday.

The girls’ team is 0-16.

Here are some photos from Saturday’s games against the Bears.

 

