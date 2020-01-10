North Cedar basketball photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar boys’ basketball team improved to 5-3 Tuesday win a 66-44 win over Anamosa.
The Knights have won five in a row.
The North Cedar girls fell to0-9 after a 61-36 loss to Anamosa.
