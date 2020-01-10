Prep Basketball

North Cedar basketball photos

HS journalism: Boys' team has won 5 in a row; girls looking for first win

North Cedar seniors Keon McCullough (left) and Caden Wendt listen to Coach Robert Helgerson during a timeout in Tuesday’s 66-44 win over Anamosa. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
North Cedar seniors Keon McCullough (left) and Caden Wendt listen to Coach Robert Helgerson during a timeout in Tuesday’s 66-44 win over Anamosa. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
/
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar boys’ basketball team improved to 5-3 Tuesday win a 66-44 win over Anamosa.

The Knights have won five in a row.

The North Cedar girls fell to0-9 after a 61-36 loss to Anamosa.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

North Linn's Bob Hilmer about to hit a major coaching milestone

Girls' basketball notes: Cascade still is stingy, but now scoring a lot, too

Xavier seniors have big basketball dreams

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Top 7 remain unchanged

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Wrapping up CES 2020 - anxiety, fear and cats

Cedar Rapids Rep. Running-Marquardt calls Joe Biden most electable, best prepared

University of Iowa associate dean appointed weeks after arrest

Ice, up to 8 inches of snow expected in weekend winter storm coming to Eastern Iowa

Hotel Chauncey finally opens in Iowa City high-rise

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.