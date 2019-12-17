North Cedar basketball photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar basketball teams travel to Cascade tonight with the girls looking for win No, 1 and the boys trying to win a second straight game.
The girls are 0-5, the boys 1-3 after last Friday’s 67-61 win over Mid-Prairie.
Here are photos from a Dec. 6 loss to Monticello.
Related Articles
MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- A minor airing of grievances for Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz
- Fate of Cedar Rapids Cargill plant weighs on employees, decision-makers
- Cedar Rapids police seek help finding man on illegal shopping spree with stolen credit cards
- Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon will have hip surgery, miss rest of 2019-20 season
- Jurors weighing murder charges against Hillary Hunziker
- You must be 21 to legally vape, part of ‘Tobacco 21’ initiative Congress is poised to agree on