North Cedar basketball photos

North Cedar senior Emma Boleyn takes a shot in a 67-21 loss to Monticello on Dec. 6. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar basketball teams travel to Cascade tonight with the girls looking for win No, 1 and the boys trying to win a second straight game.

The girls are 0-5, the boys 1-3 after last Friday’s 67-61 win over Mid-Prairie.

Here are photos from a Dec. 6 loss to Monticello.

 

