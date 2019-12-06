North Cedar basketball photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar basketball teams are hunting for their first wins tonight when they host Monticello at the high school.
The girls’s team is 0-2, losing to Northeast, 64-29, on Tuesday. The boys are 0-1, opening the season Tuesday with a 58-38 loss to Northeast.
