North Cedar basketball photos

HS journalism: Knights host Monticello tonight

Braden Wink, a senior at North Cedar, dribbles the ball down court during Tuesday’s season-opening, 58-38, loss to Northeast in Clarence. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar basketball teams are hunting for their first wins tonight when they host Monticello at the high school.

The girls’s team is 0-2, losing to Northeast, 64-29, on Tuesday. The boys are 0-1, opening the season Tuesday with a 58-38 loss to Northeast.

 

