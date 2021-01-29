No drama this time: No. 7 Cedar Rapids Washington whips Linn-Mar, 68-46

CEDAR RAPIDS — No drama this time, and the Washington Warriors didn’t mind that a bit.

Hannah Stuelke posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and Class 5A seventh-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington shot 60 percent in the first half of a 68-46 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball romp over Linn-Mar on Friday at Washington High School.

“I’m not really into sending messages, but the girls wanted to show Linn-Mar — and everybody else — what they’re made of,” Warriors Coach Chris James said.

They were made of plenty Friday. Sydney Mitvalsky added 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Deja Redmond capitalized on her first start of the season with a 10-point, eight-rebound performance.

It all added up to a stress-free victory, which was a far cry from a 36-33 nailbiter Jan. 5, in which the Warriors (11-1, 7-1 MVC) had to rally late to pull it out of the fire.

“We worked hard, played fast and worked together,” said Stuelke, a junior and a University of Iowa commit. “We love playing together. Our connection is really strong.”

Washington jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first 4:15 and really wasn’t threatened all night. It was 20-12 after a quarter, 41-26 at halftime.

Stuelke had 17 points at halftime, and the Warriors made 18 of 30 shots before intermission.

Washington led by as many as 29 points. Redmond keyed a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

“We started Deja because we didn’t think (Linn-Mar) could match up with both Hannah and Deja inside, and I thought she played a heck of a game,” James said.

Jaliea Havel tacked on nine points and three steals for the winners.

Linn-Mar (5-6, 4-5) got 25 points from its bench, including 11 points from Zoe Kennedy and 10 from Caelynn Obleton.

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 68, LINN-MAR 46

At C.R. Washington

LINN-MAR (46): Keegan Krejca 0-7 2-4 2, Emma Casebolt 0-1 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Brunson 2-9 2-4 7, Hallie Peak 4-11 0-2 9, Marissa Miller 1-3 1-1 3, Zoe Kennedy 5-12 0-0 11, Caelynn Obleton 4-7 0-0 10, Abby Thoms 2-4 0-1 4, Sofia Bush 0-2 0-0 0, Mia Frese 0-0 0-0 0, Jada Healey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 5-12 46.

C.R. WASHINGTON (68): Sydney Mitvalsky 6-11 2-2 17, Aeri Thomas 2-3 0-0 5, Jaliea Havel 4-10 0-0 9, Hannah Stuelke 11-17 3-4 25, Deja Redmond 5-9 0-0 10, Keara Powers 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Engledow 1-4 0-0 2, Jocelyn Doyle 0-2 0-0 0, Lucci O’Donnell 0-2 0-0 0, Anna Peckosh 0-0 0-0 0, Marie Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lydia Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Liberty Wickham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 5-6 68.

Halftime: Washington 41, Linn-Mar 26. 3-point goals: Linn-Mar 5-19 (Krejca 0-3, Brunson 1-3, Peak 1-6, Kennedy 1-2, Obleton 2-4, Bush 0-1), Washington 5-17 (Mitvalsky 3-4, Thomas 1-2, Havel 1-4, Stuelke 0-2, Engledow 0-2, Doyle 0-1, L. Jackson 0-2). Team fouls: Linn-Mar 8, Washington 10. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Linn-Mar 29 (Krejca, Peak, Kennedy 5), Washington 38 (Stuelke 11). Assists: Linn-Mar 6 (Miller 2), Washington 10 (Mitvalsky, Stuelke 3). Steals: Linn-Mar 6 (Kennedy 2), Washington 9 (Havel 3). Turnovers: Linn-Mar 14, Washington 15.

