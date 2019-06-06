New Xavier basketball coach excited to be home

Prep Basketball

By Libby Arnold, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Cedar Rapids Xavier football, basketball and track athlete now is the head varsity boys’ basketball coach.

The Saints have welcomed back Mike Freeman, a 2001 graduate.

“This is an exciting time for me and my family. To lead the basketball program where I went to school is an awesome honor,” Freeman said. “I am really excited about getting going, getting with the players and getting ready for our season.”

Being part of the Xavier community is important to Freeman and his family.

“My kids go to St. Matthew’s Elementary School and my wife works there as well,” Freeman said. “It has been in our family for many years, so being a part of a place that is so special to all of us just makes it a little sweeter.

“I will try and make an impact in the Xavier community.”

Freeman has an extensive coaching background at a variety of schools and divisions.

“I was a student manager at the University of Iowa for coach Steve Alford, assistant coach at Lambuth University in Tennessee, also coached at the University of Idaho for six years at the Division I level, and I have been an assistant coach for Coe College for the past six years,” Freeman said.

Soon to be seniors Davis Wagner and Tre McCrary are excited to have Freeman join the program.

“Having a new coach is going to be a learning curve, but I am excited to see what he brings to the table and what we can accomplish as a team,” McCrary said.

The boys’ team graduated seven seniors this year, but the returners are looking forward to starting next season.

“I cannot wait to get to work with our new coach and all the guys for my last year,” Wagner said “It is going to be a special season.”

Freeman, too, is excited to make his high school coaching debut.

“I am most excited for putting a product on the floor that the Xavier community is going to be proud of,” he said.

