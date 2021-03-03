Prep Basketball

Mount Vernon's Keaton Kutcher, Clear Creek Amana's Christian Withrow are boys' basketball POYs in Wamac Conference

Clear Creek-Amana's Christian Withrow (23) jumps to shoot over Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Nick Muller (20) and Daniel Wright
Clear Creek-Amana's Christian Withrow (23) jumps to shoot over Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Nick Muller (20) and Daniel Wright (44) during the second quarter of their Class 3A state semifinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Eight players are unanimous first-team picks on the All-Wamac Conference boys’ basketball team.

In the East Division, Mount Vernon seniors Keaton Kutcher and Jayden Meeker, Marion sophomore Brayson Laube, Solon senior David Bluder and West Delaware senior Ty Kelley are unanimous first-teamers. They are joined on the East first team by Dyersville Beckman senior Mason White and Maquoketa senior Caiden Atienza.

The unanimous first-team picks are Clear Creek Amana seniors Christian Withrow and Mike Potter, as well as Independence junior Michael Kascel. Joining them on the first team are Clear Creek Amana senior Ryan Navara, Vinton-Shellsburg senior C.J. Rickels, Williamsburg senior Levi Weldon and Center Point-Urbana senior Trey Johannes.

Withrow is the Player of the Year in the West Division, Kutcher the Player of the Year in the East. Withrow averaged 19.1 points per game for CCA, which won the West, while Kutcher averaged 22.6 points.

He is a signee of Division I South Dakota.

Second-team selections by coaches in the East Division are Beckman’s Jack Gehling and Padraig Gallagher, Solon’s Kinnick Pusteoska and Ben Cusick, Marion’s Gage Franck, West Delaware’s Blake DeMoss and Mount Vernon’s Collin Swantz. Gallagher is a sophomore, Pusteoska and DeMoss juniors, and Franck, Gehling, Cusick and Swantz seniors.

In the East Division, it’s CCA’s Kyle Schrepfer and Brock Reade, Vinton-Shellsburg’s Ethan Rollinger, Williamsburg’s Jake Weber, CPU’s Keegan Koppedryer, Benton Community’s Aiden Harris and South Tama’s Eli Keahna. Harris, Schrepfer and Weber are juniors, the rest seniors.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Springville pushes No. 1 Algona Garrigan to the wire at girls' state basketball

Photos: Springville vs. Algona Garrigan, Iowa Class 1A girls' state basketball quarterfinals

This time, West Branch is sticking around at the girls' state basketball tournament

Photos: West Branch vs. Grundy Center, Iowa Class 2A girls' state basketball quarterfinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

College Community shows off 'crown jewel' of facilities plan

Drug charges grow from Iowa City homicide case

Watch and cook: Join us now for the first Kids Gazette Cooking Series episode

House advances education free-speech bill over law professor's concerns

Gov. Kim Reynolds opts for new COVID-19 vaccine for her own shot

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.