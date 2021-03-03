Mount Vernon's Keaton Kutcher, Clear Creek Amana's Christian Withrow are boys' basketball POYs in Wamac Conference

Eight players are unanimous first-team picks on the All-Wamac Conference boys’ basketball team.

In the East Division, Mount Vernon seniors Keaton Kutcher and Jayden Meeker, Marion sophomore Brayson Laube, Solon senior David Bluder and West Delaware senior Ty Kelley are unanimous first-teamers. They are joined on the East first team by Dyersville Beckman senior Mason White and Maquoketa senior Caiden Atienza.

The unanimous first-team picks are Clear Creek Amana seniors Christian Withrow and Mike Potter, as well as Independence junior Michael Kascel. Joining them on the first team are Clear Creek Amana senior Ryan Navara, Vinton-Shellsburg senior C.J. Rickels, Williamsburg senior Levi Weldon and Center Point-Urbana senior Trey Johannes.

Withrow is the Player of the Year in the West Division, Kutcher the Player of the Year in the East. Withrow averaged 19.1 points per game for CCA, which won the West, while Kutcher averaged 22.6 points.

He is a signee of Division I South Dakota.

Second-team selections by coaches in the East Division are Beckman’s Jack Gehling and Padraig Gallagher, Solon’s Kinnick Pusteoska and Ben Cusick, Marion’s Gage Franck, West Delaware’s Blake DeMoss and Mount Vernon’s Collin Swantz. Gallagher is a sophomore, Pusteoska and DeMoss juniors, and Franck, Gehling, Cusick and Swantz seniors.

In the East Division, it’s CCA’s Kyle Schrepfer and Brock Reade, Vinton-Shellsburg’s Ethan Rollinger, Williamsburg’s Jake Weber, CPU’s Keegan Koppedryer, Benton Community’s Aiden Harris and South Tama’s Eli Keahna. Harris, Schrepfer and Weber are juniors, the rest seniors.

