It’s not just the venue that has Nathan Reck jazzed. Not just the shot clock.

It’s the opportunity.

“We’ve won quite a few games the last couple of years, but we haven’t had that signature win over a big-time team,” said Reck, the girls’ basketball coach at East Buchanan. “We’ve got another shot Saturday, and we’re ready for it.”

The 16th edition of Rivalry Saturday will take place at Kohawk Arena on the campus of Coe College. It’s an eight-course feast that begins at 9:15 a.m. and features 13 ranked teams, including preseason top-ranked squads North Scott (Class 4A) and Montezuma (1A).

“It might be the best field we’ve had,” said Rivalry Saturday director Scot Moenck, the coach at Maquoketa Valley. “We have some unbelievably good matchups.”

Led by University of Iowa signee Shateah Wetering, Montezuma is East Buchanan’s opponent for the 2 p.m. contest.

“After our game (Tuesday) night, I told the girls what an opportunity we have,” said Reck, whose Buccaneers are ranked ninth in 1A. “The girls are very confident in themselves. It’s a great chance to showcase what we have and a good parameter as to where we are in 1A.”

Maquoketa Valley kicks off the day against Sumner-Fredericksburg. Then it’s Iowa City West against Gilbert at 10:40 a.m., MFL MarMac vs. Waukon at 12:25 p.m., the Montezuma-East Buchanan clash at 2, West Hancock vs. West Branch at 3:35, Johnston vs. Cedar Falls at 5:10, North Linn vs. Van Buren County at 6:45, then the finale — North Scott vs. Xavier — at 8:20.

All eight games will be governed by two rules amendments, a 35-second shot clock and a college-level bonus situation in which teams shoot two free throws after the fifth foul of a quarter. Fouls reset after each period.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union agreed Oct. 1 to the waiver.

“They approached us, and we listened,” IGHSAU assistant director Gary Ross said in confirming the allowance of the rules. “The aspect that this is an event with different sized schools from different parts of the state, all in a collegiate venue that already has the necessary equipment ... we’re willing to try something different.”

The impact of the shot clock will be minimal, most believe.

“I don’t think it will affect us much offensively,” said West Branch Coach Jarod Tylee, whose Bears will be making their Rivalry Saturday debut. “We don’t waste much time in putting up shots.”

Moenck said, “I don’t really know how much of an impact it will have. I think it could have an impact toward the end of games if they’re close.”

RIVALRY SATURDAY 2019

Saturday, at Kohawk Arena

9:15 a.m. — Maquoketa Valley vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

10:40 a.m. — Iowa City West (5A No. 12) vs. Gilbert (4A No. 7)

12:25 p.m. — MFL MarMac (2A No. 7) vs. Waukon

2 p.m. — Montezuma (1A No. 1) vs. East Buchanan (1A No. 9)

3:35 p.m. — West Hancock (2A No. 3) vs. West Branch (2A No. 8)

5:10 p.m. — Johnston (5A No. 3) vs. Cedar Falls (5A No. 4)

6:45 p.m. — North Linn (2A No. 2) vs. Van Buren County (2A No. 6)

8:20 p.m. — North Scott (4A No. 1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A No. 5)

