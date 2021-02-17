Prep Basketball

Monticello's Justin Recker and Mid-Prairie's Carter Harmsen are unanimous Elite team picks in River Valley Conference

Monticello's Justin Recker (3) looks to pass while guarded by Camanche's L.J. Henderson (2) during the second quarter of
Monticello's Justin Recker (3) looks to pass while guarded by Camanche's L.J. Henderson (2) during the second quarter of their Class 2A state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Monticello’s Justin Recker, Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence and Mid-Prairie’s Carter Harmsen are unanimous selections for the All-River Valley Conference boys’ basketball Elite squad.

Recker, a 6-foot-6 senior, averages 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Class 3A second-ranked Panthers. A 5-10 senior guard, Lawrence is averaging 14.6 points.

Just a junior, Harmsen averages 18 points and 7 rebounds. He is a 6-4 forward.

Joining that trio on the All-RVC first team are Monticello’s Luke Lambert and Tate Petersen, West Branch’s Jeff Bowie, Iowa City Regina’s Ashton Cook, Camanche’s Zach Erwin, Northeast Goose Lake’s Judd Swanton, Wilton’s Caden Kirkman and Anamosa’s Sam Wilt.

Bowie, Cook, Lambert and Swanton are seniors, Wilt and Erwin juniors and Petersen and Kirkman sophomores.

Tim Lambert of Monticello is the North Division Coach of the Year and Jason Kern of West Branch the South Division Coach of the Year. Lambert has led the Panthers to a 18-0 record through Wednesday. Kern has led the Bears to 17-2 record. Both teams won their respective divisions, with Monticello winning the head-to-head encounter between them.

To view the entire All-River Valley Conference team, click on All-RVC icon.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Keota, Montezuma places 2 each on All-SICL boys' basketball first team

Beckman tops Cascade in girls' basketball for the first time since 2005

Photos: Dyersville Beckman vs. Cascade, Class 2A Iowa high school girls' basketball regional quarterfinals

Banged up, but not beaten: Cedar Rapids Washington gets 1st win over Iowa City West since 2011

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

BAE Systems awarded $247 million contract from Space Force for work in Cedar Rapids

Police ID man killed, suspect in Iowa pork plant stabbing

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

Iowa lawmaker raises vaccine skepticism with state health expert

Few COVID-19 cases at Area Ambulance despite risks

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.