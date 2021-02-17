Monticello's Justin Recker and Mid-Prairie's Carter Harmsen are unanimous Elite team picks in River Valley Conference

Monticello’s Justin Recker, Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence and Mid-Prairie’s Carter Harmsen are unanimous selections for the All-River Valley Conference boys’ basketball Elite squad.

Recker, a 6-foot-6 senior, averages 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Class 3A second-ranked Panthers. A 5-10 senior guard, Lawrence is averaging 14.6 points.

Just a junior, Harmsen averages 18 points and 7 rebounds. He is a 6-4 forward.

Joining that trio on the All-RVC first team are Monticello’s Luke Lambert and Tate Petersen, West Branch’s Jeff Bowie, Iowa City Regina’s Ashton Cook, Camanche’s Zach Erwin, Northeast Goose Lake’s Judd Swanton, Wilton’s Caden Kirkman and Anamosa’s Sam Wilt.

Bowie, Cook, Lambert and Swanton are seniors, Wilt and Erwin juniors and Petersen and Kirkman sophomores.

Tim Lambert of Monticello is the North Division Coach of the Year and Jason Kern of West Branch the South Division Coach of the Year. Lambert has led the Panthers to a 18-0 record through Wednesday. Kern has led the Bears to 17-2 record. Both teams won their respective divisions, with Monticello winning the head-to-head encounter between them.

To view the entire All-River Valley Conference team, click on All-RVC icon.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com