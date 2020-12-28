Mock girls basketball regional brackets for 2020-21

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is expected to release its 2021 girls basketball regional pairings sometime in January.

In the meantime, here are our mock brackets, through all games played in December.

CLASS 5A

(*Note: In basketball, IGHSAU has had a habit recently of a somewhat unconventional bracketing system in 5A, putting the 1 and 5 seed in a bracket and 2-3-4 in the other. We will go that route this year, as well)

Region 1

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Waukee

Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar, winner at Ankeny

Region 2

Sioux City North at Johnston

Des Moines East at Ames, winner at Indianola

Region 3

Bettendorf at Iowa City West

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine, winner at Dubuque Senior

Region 4

Marshalltown at Waterloo West

Des Moines North at Sioux City East, winner at West Des Moines Valley

Region 5

Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial

Urbandale at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Region 6

Ottumwa at Southeast Polk

Sioux City West at Fort Dodge, winner at Des Moines Roosevelt

Region 7

Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, winner at Cedar Rapids Washington

Region 8

Davenport West at Iowa City High

Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, winner at Davenport North

* * * * *

CLASS 4A

Region 1

Storm Lake at Carroll, winner at Denison-Schleswig

Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, winner at Harlan

Region 2

Oskaloosa at Norwalk, winner at Glenwood

Adel ADM at Lewis Central, winner at Creston

Region 3

Webster City at Boone, winner at Ballard

Charles City at Mason City, winner at Spencer

Region 4

Des Moines Hoover at Winterset, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

Perry at North Polk, winner at Bondurant-Farrar

Region 5

Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Xavier, winner at Gilbert

Newton at Benton Community, winner at Grinnell

Region 6

West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

Western Dubuque at Marion, winner at Dubuque Wahlert

Region 7

Clinton at Washington, winner at DeWitt Central

Carlisle at Pella, winner at Clear Creek Amana

Region 8

Burlington at Mount Pleasant, winner at North Scott

Keokuk at Fort Madison, winner at Fairfield

* * * * *

CLASS 3A

Region 1

Spirit Lake at Unity Christian

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center

Okoboji at West Lyon

Sheldon at Sioux City Heelan

Region 2

Greene County at Cherokee

Carroll Kuemper at Ida Grove OABCIG

Algona at Estherville ELC

Southeast Valley at Humboldt

Region 3

Saydel at Des Moines Christian

Clarke at Centerville

Clarinda at Atlantic

Red Oak at Shenandoah

Region 4

Union Community at Clear Lake

New Hampton at Iowa Falls-Alden

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Clarion CGD

Garner GHV at Forest City

Region 5

South Tama at Roland-Story

West Marshall at Nevada

Chariton at Panorama

Monroe PCM at Knoxville

Region 6

Crestwood at Osage

North Fayette Valley at Waukon

Camanche at Davenport Assumption

Oelwein at Maquoketa

Region 7

Independence at Center Point-Urbana

Mount Vernon at Monticello

Anamosa at Solon

Tipton at Vinton-Shellsburg

Region 8

Albia at West Liberty

Eddyville EBF at Williamsburg

Davis County at West Burlington

Mid-Prairie at Central Lee

* * * * *

CLASS 2A

Region 1

Top bracket

Pocahontas Area at Ridge View, winner at West Hancock

Alta-Aurelia at Sioux Central, winner at Emmetsburg

Bottom bracket

South O’Brien at Western Christian, winner at Rock Valley

Boyden-Hull at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Region 2

Top bracket

Lawton-Bronson at Hinton, winner at Central Lyon

West Sioux at West Monona

Bottom bracket

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Treynor

Mapleton MVAOCOU at Underwood

Region 3

Top bracket

Woodward-Granger at West Central Valley, winner at Nodaway Valley

Guthrie Center ACGC at Avoca AHSTW

Bottom bracket

Madrid at South Hamilton, winner at South Central Calhoun

IKM-Manning at East Sac County

Region 4

Top bracket

Central Springs at Lake Mills, winner at Denver

Eagle Grove at North Union

Bottom bracket

Belmond-Klemme at Manson-NW Webster, winner at Grundy Center

West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg

Region 5

Top bracket

Ogden at Earlham, winner at Dike-New Hartford

South Hardin at Van Meter

Bottom bracket

Interstate 35 at Pleasantville, winner at Pella Christian

Central Decatur at Mount Ayr

Region 6

Top bracket

Postville at South Winneshiek, winner at Maquoketa Valley

Starmont at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Bottom bracket

Colfax-Mingo at East Marshall, winner at Jesup

Waterloo Columbus at Hudson

Region 7

Top bracket

Durant at Wapello, winner at West Branch

Louisa-Muscatine at Wilton

Bottom bracket

Clayton Ridge at MFL MarMac, winner at Bellevue

Dyersville Beckman at Cascade

Region 8

Top bracket

North Cedar at Northeast, winner at North Linn

Alburnett at Iowa City Regina

Bottom bracket

Cardinal at Danville, winner at Van Buren County

Mediapolis at Pekin

* * * * *

CLASS 1A

Region 1

Top bracket

Kingsley-Pierson, bye

Akron-Westfield at George-Little Rock

Trinty Christian at Le Mars Gehlen

Siouxland Christian at Remsen St. Mary’s

Bottom bracket

Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia

Council Bluffs St. Albert at Sidney

Whiting at Woodbury Central

West Harrison at Westwood

Region 2

Top bracket

Newell-Fonda, bye

Boyer Valley at Griswold

River Valley at Storm Lake St. Mary’s

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Bottom bracket

Essex at Fremont-Mills

East Mills at Woodbine

Oakland Riverside at Lenox

Southwest Valley at Stanton

Region 3

Top bracket

Marcus MMCRU, bye

Harris-Lake Park at Hartley HMS

West Bend-Mallard at Paton-Churdan

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon

Bottom bracket

Exira-EHK, bye

East Union at Murray

Orient-Macksburg at Anita CAM

Diagonal at Bedford

Region 4

Top bracket

Algona Garrigan, bye

Northwood-Kensett at Ruthven GTRA

Rockford at Mason City Newman

North Iowa at Fort Dodge St. Edmond

Bottom bracket

Gladbrook-Reinbeck, bye

Janesville at Waterloo Christian

Valley Lutheran at Conrad BCLUW

Don Bosco at North Tama

Region 5

Top bracket

Collins-Maxwell, bye

Meskwaki at Belle Plaine

Ankeny Cheistian at Grand View Christian

Garwin GMG at Colo-Nesco

Bottom bracket

Mormon Trail at North Mahaska

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Lamoni at Baxter

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lynnville-Sully

Region 6

Top bracket

Saint Ansgar, bye

Dunkerton at Clarksville

Tripoli at Nashua-Plainfield

North Butler at Riceville

Bottom bracket

Ackley AGWSR, bye

Lansing Kee at Wapsie Valley

Edgewood-Colesburg at Turkey Valley

West Central at Elkader Central

Region 7

Top bracket

Montezuma, bye

Tri-County at Melcher-Dallas

BGM at Sigourney

Twin Cedars at HLV

Bottom bracket

Seymour at Winfield-Mount Union

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Keota at WACO

English Valleys at Iowa Valley

Region 8

Top bracket

Springville, bye

Bellevue Marquette at Lisbon

Midland at Central City

Easton Valley at East Buchanan

Bottom bracket

Highland at Burlington Notre Dame

New London at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Cedar Valley Christian at Clinton Prince of Peace

Calamus-Wheatland at Lone Tree

