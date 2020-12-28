Mock girls basketball regional brackets for 2020-21

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is expected to release its 2021 girls basketball regional pairings sometime in January.
In the meantime, here are our mock brackets, through all games played in December.
CLASS 5A
(*Note: In basketball, IGHSAU has had a habit recently of a somewhat unconventional bracketing system in 5A, putting the 1 and 5 seed in a bracket and 2-3-4 in the other. We will go that route this year, as well)
Region 1
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Waukee
Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar, winner at Ankeny
Region 2
Sioux City North at Johnston
Des Moines East at Ames, winner at Indianola
Region 3
Bettendorf at Iowa City West
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine, winner at Dubuque Senior
Region 4
Marshalltown at Waterloo West
Des Moines North at Sioux City East, winner at West Des Moines Valley
Region 5
Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial
Urbandale at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, winner at West Des Moines Dowling
Region 6
Ottumwa at Southeast Polk
Sioux City West at Fort Dodge, winner at Des Moines Roosevelt
Region 7
Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Falls
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, winner at Cedar Rapids Washington
Region 8
Davenport West at Iowa City High
Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, winner at Davenport North
* * * * *
CLASS 4A
Region 1
Storm Lake at Carroll, winner at Denison-Schleswig
Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, winner at Harlan
Region 2
Oskaloosa at Norwalk, winner at Glenwood
Adel ADM at Lewis Central, winner at Creston
Region 3
Webster City at Boone, winner at Ballard
Charles City at Mason City, winner at Spencer
Region 4
Des Moines Hoover at Winterset, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes
Perry at North Polk, winner at Bondurant-Farrar
Region 5
Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Xavier, winner at Gilbert
Newton at Benton Community, winner at Grinnell
Region 6
West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock
Western Dubuque at Marion, winner at Dubuque Wahlert
Region 7
Clinton at Washington, winner at DeWitt Central
Carlisle at Pella, winner at Clear Creek Amana
Region 8
Burlington at Mount Pleasant, winner at North Scott
Keokuk at Fort Madison, winner at Fairfield
* * * * *
CLASS 3A
Region 1
Spirit Lake at Unity Christian
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center
Okoboji at West Lyon
Sheldon at Sioux City Heelan
Region 2
Greene County at Cherokee
Carroll Kuemper at Ida Grove OABCIG
Algona at Estherville ELC
Southeast Valley at Humboldt
Region 3
Saydel at Des Moines Christian
Clarke at Centerville
Clarinda at Atlantic
Red Oak at Shenandoah
Region 4
Union Community at Clear Lake
New Hampton at Iowa Falls-Alden
Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Clarion CGD
Garner GHV at Forest City
Region 5
South Tama at Roland-Story
West Marshall at Nevada
Chariton at Panorama
Monroe PCM at Knoxville
Region 6
Crestwood at Osage
North Fayette Valley at Waukon
Camanche at Davenport Assumption
Oelwein at Maquoketa
Region 7
Independence at Center Point-Urbana
Mount Vernon at Monticello
Anamosa at Solon
Tipton at Vinton-Shellsburg
Region 8
Albia at West Liberty
Eddyville EBF at Williamsburg
Davis County at West Burlington
Mid-Prairie at Central Lee
* * * * *
CLASS 2A
Region 1
Top bracket
Pocahontas Area at Ridge View, winner at West Hancock
Alta-Aurelia at Sioux Central, winner at Emmetsburg
Bottom bracket
South O’Brien at Western Christian, winner at Rock Valley
Boyden-Hull at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Region 2
Top bracket
Lawton-Bronson at Hinton, winner at Central Lyon
West Sioux at West Monona
Bottom bracket
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Treynor
Mapleton MVAOCOU at Underwood
Region 3
Top bracket
Woodward-Granger at West Central Valley, winner at Nodaway Valley
Guthrie Center ACGC at Avoca AHSTW
Bottom bracket
Madrid at South Hamilton, winner at South Central Calhoun
IKM-Manning at East Sac County
Region 4
Top bracket
Central Springs at Lake Mills, winner at Denver
Eagle Grove at North Union
Bottom bracket
Belmond-Klemme at Manson-NW Webster, winner at Grundy Center
West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg
Region 5
Top bracket
Ogden at Earlham, winner at Dike-New Hartford
South Hardin at Van Meter
Bottom bracket
Interstate 35 at Pleasantville, winner at Pella Christian
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
Region 6
Top bracket
Postville at South Winneshiek, winner at Maquoketa Valley
Starmont at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Bottom bracket
Colfax-Mingo at East Marshall, winner at Jesup
Waterloo Columbus at Hudson
Region 7
Top bracket
Durant at Wapello, winner at West Branch
Louisa-Muscatine at Wilton
Bottom bracket
Clayton Ridge at MFL MarMac, winner at Bellevue
Dyersville Beckman at Cascade
Region 8
Top bracket
North Cedar at Northeast, winner at North Linn
Alburnett at Iowa City Regina
Bottom bracket
Cardinal at Danville, winner at Van Buren County
Mediapolis at Pekin
* * * * *
CLASS 1A
Region 1
Top bracket
Kingsley-Pierson, bye
Akron-Westfield at George-Little Rock
Trinty Christian at Le Mars Gehlen
Siouxland Christian at Remsen St. Mary’s
Bottom bracket
Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia
Council Bluffs St. Albert at Sidney
Whiting at Woodbury Central
West Harrison at Westwood
Region 2
Top bracket
Newell-Fonda, bye
Boyer Valley at Griswold
River Valley at Storm Lake St. Mary’s
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Bottom bracket
Essex at Fremont-Mills
East Mills at Woodbine
Oakland Riverside at Lenox
Southwest Valley at Stanton
Region 3
Top bracket
Marcus MMCRU, bye
Harris-Lake Park at Hartley HMS
West Bend-Mallard at Paton-Churdan
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon
Bottom bracket
Exira-EHK, bye
East Union at Murray
Orient-Macksburg at Anita CAM
Diagonal at Bedford
Region 4
Top bracket
Algona Garrigan, bye
Northwood-Kensett at Ruthven GTRA
Rockford at Mason City Newman
North Iowa at Fort Dodge St. Edmond
Bottom bracket
Gladbrook-Reinbeck, bye
Janesville at Waterloo Christian
Valley Lutheran at Conrad BCLUW
Don Bosco at North Tama
Region 5
Top bracket
Collins-Maxwell, bye
Meskwaki at Belle Plaine
Ankeny Cheistian at Grand View Christian
Garwin GMG at Colo-Nesco
Bottom bracket
Mormon Trail at North Mahaska
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Lamoni at Baxter
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lynnville-Sully
Region 6
Top bracket
Saint Ansgar, bye
Dunkerton at Clarksville
Tripoli at Nashua-Plainfield
North Butler at Riceville
Bottom bracket
Ackley AGWSR, bye
Lansing Kee at Wapsie Valley
Edgewood-Colesburg at Turkey Valley
West Central at Elkader Central
Region 7
Top bracket
Montezuma, bye
Tri-County at Melcher-Dallas
BGM at Sigourney
Twin Cedars at HLV
Bottom bracket
Seymour at Winfield-Mount Union
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Keota at WACO
English Valleys at Iowa Valley
Region 8
Top bracket
Springville, bye
Bellevue Marquette at Lisbon
Midland at Central City
Easton Valley at East Buchanan
Bottom bracket
Highland at Burlington Notre Dame
New London at Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Cedar Valley Christian at Clinton Prince of Peace
Calamus-Wheatland at Lone Tree
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com