Prep Basketball

Michael Keegan, Kole Tupa named POYs of Wamac Conference in boys' basketball

Center Point-Urbana's Kole Tupa (1) looks for an open teammate to make a play while guarded by Marion's Connor Whalen (1
Center Point-Urbana's Kole Tupa (1) looks for an open teammate to make a play while guarded by Marion's Connor Whalen (13) during the first quarter of their Class 3A substate final at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Michael Keegan of Dyersville Beckman and Kole Tupa of Center Point-Urbana have been named boys’ basketball players of the year in their respective divisions of the Wamac Conference.

Keegan is the East Division Player of the Year. He is one of five players voted unanimously to the division first team.

The others are Keaton Kutcher and Noah Erickson of Mount Vernon, Connor Whalen of Marion and Tucker Kinney of DeWitt Central.

In the West Division, Tupa was a unanimous first-team pick, along with Draven Williams and Kaden Wetjen of Williamsburg and Christian Withrow and Tyler Schrepfer of Clear Creek-Amana.

All-Wamac Conference boys' basketball

» East Division

» West Division

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

 

