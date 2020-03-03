Michael Keegan, Kole Tupa named POYs of Wamac Conference in boys' basketball

CEDAR RAPIDS — Michael Keegan of Dyersville Beckman and Kole Tupa of Center Point-Urbana have been named boys’ basketball players of the year in their respective divisions of the Wamac Conference.

Keegan is the East Division Player of the Year. He is one of five players voted unanimously to the division first team.

The others are Keaton Kutcher and Noah Erickson of Mount Vernon, Connor Whalen of Marion and Tucker Kinney of DeWitt Central.

In the West Division, Tupa was a unanimous first-team pick, along with Draven Williams and Kaden Wetjen of Williamsburg and Christian Withrow and Tyler Schrepfer of Clear Creek-Amana.

