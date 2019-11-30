Waukon turns takeaways into points, trips MFL MarMac at Rivalry Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS — According to Greg Criswell, “defense is going to be our best offense” this season.

Saturday’s scoresheet was proof.

Waukon turned 16 MFL MarMac turnovers into 27 points, and the Indians knocked off the Class 2A seventh-ranked Bulldogs, 61-55, in a Rivalry Saturday girls’ basketball encounter Saturday afternoon at Kohawk Arena.

The Indians (2-0) were hit hard by graduation after reaching the Class 3A state semifinals, but “we had a good JV season, too,” Waukon’s Bailey Shafer said. “We’re going to be underdogs this season but hustle is going to be our key.”

Hustle, and Annika Headington, one of the few returners from last year.

Despite missing much of the week with a sprained ankle, Headington led the Indians with 15 points.

“Even if she’s at 60 percent, she’s going to make a huge difference,” Criswell said.

The game contained seven ties and five lead changes. Shafer was responsible for two of the momentum shifts.

The first came after MFL MarMac (0-2) had scored seven points in a 70-second span for a 40-39 lead. Brinley Jones hit 2 of 4 free throws to put the Indians up by a point, then Shafer drilled a 3-pointer at the horn for a 44-40 advantage.

“It felt so good when I released it,” Shafer said. “Margaret (Wacker) set me up so well, and I was in rhythm when I shot.”

The second came with about four minutes left, another 3-pointer than put the Indians in front for good, 50-47.

Hailey Regan nailed another trey to make it 55-50, Headington followed with a steal and a layup for a seven-point lead, and the Indians were home free.

Shafer, Maggie Criswell and Hailey Regan added nine points for the Indians.

Riley Moreland paced MFL MarMac with 21 points. Jordan Schubert tallied 13, Bailey Winter 10.

WAUKON 61, MFL MARMAC 55

At Kohawk Arena

MFL MARMAC (55): Jordan Schubert 13, Bailey Winter 10, Riley Moreland 21, Kayden Gillitzer 0, Rachel Davis 8, Rosemary McGeough 3, Miranda Lang 0. Totals 55.

WAUKON (61): Regan Griffith 4, Allison Sherman 0, Hailey Regan 9, Margaret Wacker 8, Faith Palmer 0, Elle Hermeier 0, Annika Headington 15, Bailey Shafer 9, Maggie Criswell 9, Brinley Jones 7. Totals 61.

Halftime: Waukon 29, MFL MarMac 28. Team fouls: Waukon 16, MFL MarMac 15. Fouled out: none.

* Note: Computer system at Coe glitched out temporarily in first half. Numbers not guaranteed for accuracy.

