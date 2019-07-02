Prep Basketball

Mary Halvorson is Iowa City Regina's next girls' basketball coach

She played high-school ball for Gene Klinge, the state's leader in victories

IOWA CITY — Not so long ago, Mary Halvorson played for the winningest girls’ basketball coach in state history.

Now she has a program of her own.

Halvorson was named Tuesday as the new coach at Iowa City Regina.

“I am eager to continue to grow this successful program moving forward,” Halvorson tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Big year ahead!”

Regina athletics director Bryce Smeins confirmed the hire earlier Tuesday.

Halvorson played high-school ball for the late Gene Klinge (1,009 career wins) at Waukon, from which she graduated in 2010, then played at Coe College. She was most recently an assistant for Jeff Wallace at Regina.

Wallace resigned after last season.

Regina was 10-11 and returns four starters, led by seniors Sam Greving and Elly Gahan and junior Annie Gahan.

