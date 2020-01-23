Prep Basketball

Marion's winning ways, Class 3A chaos and more Iowa high school basketball storylines

Call It Both Ways

The Gazette
Marion's Sadie Struchen (12) makes a basket over Mason City's Sami Miller (24) during the third quarter of their Class 4
Marion's Sadie Struchen (12) makes a basket over Mason City's Sami Miller (24) during the third quarter of their Class 4A semifinal game in the Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

Marion is No. 2 in this week’s Iowa high school basketball rankings. Wait, girls or boys? How about both? It’s been a banner winter for the Indians so far and The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson and Jeff Linder lead this week’s Call It Both Ways podcast with Marion’s winning ways.

Also discussed: the chaos in Class 3A that helped Marion jump from No. 10 to No. 2 in this week’s boys’ rankings and Norwalk leap to No. 1 from No. 8.

There’s no Iowa high school football playoff news this week, but a bit of conference realignment talk as Oelwein considers exiting the Northeast Iowa Conference.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Nate Sanderson resigns as Linn-Mar girls' basketball coach

Boys' basketball notebook: Williamsburg turns it around

Marion girls' basketball staff has changed, but the nucleus is the same, and so are the results

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Maquoketa Valley returns

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

These heated domes at Cedar Rapids bars make patio season year-round

Not a big fan of Iowa's black license plates? How about red, white and blue?

Iowa Senate committee advances amendment against abortion

FAA investigates crash of $300,000 University of Iowa drone

Poll: Which 2020 presidential candidates' campaign songs hit the right notes?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.