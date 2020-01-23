Marion's winning ways, Class 3A chaos and more Iowa high school basketball storylines

Marion is No. 2 in this week’s Iowa high school basketball rankings. Wait, girls or boys? How about both? It’s been a banner winter for the Indians so far and The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson and Jeff Linder lead this week’s Call It Both Ways podcast with Marion’s winning ways.

Also discussed: the chaos in Class 3A that helped Marion jump from No. 10 to No. 2 in this week’s boys’ rankings and Norwalk leap to No. 1 from No. 8.

There’s no Iowa high school football playoff news this week, but a bit of conference realignment talk as Oelwein considers exiting the Northeast Iowa Conference.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.