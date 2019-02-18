Marion, Dubuque Wahlert win Class 3A substate semifinals

MARION — The Marion Indians picked up a nice win Monday on Senior Night. A postseason win to boot.

They brushed past Anamosa, 59-50, in a Class 3A substate opener. Following the game, Marion’s senior basketball players and cheerleaders were individually introduced to an appreciative Indians crowd.

Weather, of course, postponed the originally scheduled Senior Night. Could you imagine what the scene would have been like here had the boys not come through with a victory?

“Wouldn’t have been a very one, would it?” smiled Coach Mike Manderscheid.

Marion (14-5) sped to a 20-5 lead after a quarter and was ahead by 16 points late in the second. But Anamosa (9-8) came almost all the way back, getting within one late in the third.

One final push in the fourth finally put the Blue Raiders away.

“(Anamosa) started making shots,” Manderscheid said. “I knew that coming out in the first quarter. We told them before the game that we might make some shots early, they might make some shots early. It doesn’t matter. You still have to play the way we’re supposed to play. I thought we got away from that just a little bit maybe on the offensive end, maybe not doing what we wanted to do.”

During one timeout in the second half, he pleaded with his team to stop playing individually and get back to playing collectively.

“This is a team that really has to work together,” Manderscheid said. “When they work together and pass it, you saw what they can do there in the first quarter. It looks good.”

Will Henricksen led the Indians with 14 points, followed by Jaffer Murphy with 11. Zac McLean led an equally balanced offensive attack for Anamosa with 12 points, with Matthew Walton adding 11.

Marion hosts Dubuque Wahlert in a 3A substate semiinal Thursday night at 7. Wahlert (10-11) used a stout defensive effort in the fourth quarter to finally quell Mount Vernon, 57-45, in the opener here.

The Golden Eagles held Mount Vernon (9-12) to seven points in the fourth, forcing a bunch of turnovers. The Mustangs led by five points in the third quarter, and it was a 40-38 Wahlert lead headed to the fourth.

“We started picking up, we were getting aggressive on defense,” said Wahlert’s Jacob Schockemehl. “We were getting up in guys, like we know we can, getting in passing lanes. We just brought a lot of energy, turned it into offense and got us going, for sure. They had long, dragged-out possessions. They were just trying to wear us down on those. We stayed mentally tough, believed in each other, kept working hard. We talked and communicated well, and good things happened.”

One magic minute from guard Cael Schmitt essentially was the difference. The junior guard nailed a baseline jumper, then a corner trey for a 47-40 Wahlert lead, following that flurry up with a steal.

Schockemehl led Wahlert with 19 points. Isaac Ripley added 16 and Schmitt 10. Sophomore guard Keaton Kutcher, who holds a Division I offer from Western Illinois, had 20 points for Mount Vernon (9-12).

—————————

AT MARION

MOUNT VERNON (45): Nolan Brand 3-7 0-0 6, Noah Erickson 4-7 1-3 10, Noah Guillaume 3-4 0-0 6, Blake Booth 0-3 0-0 0, Keaton Kutcher 8-15 2-2 20, Derek Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Camden Butterbaugh 1-4 0-0 3, Kolby Volesky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 3-5 45.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT (57): Alden Kuntz 0-4 0-0 0, Matt Becker 4-10 0-0 8, Jacob Schockemehl 7-22 3-3 19, Isaac Ripley 6-9 2-2 16, Cael Schmitt 3-10 2-2 10, Joe Kann 1-1 0-0 2, Lucas Topping 0-1 0-0 0, Bryce Osterberger 1-1 0-0 2, Jack Doyle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 7-7 57.

Halftime – Wahlert 24, Mount Vernon 21. 3-point goals – Mount Vernon 4-13 (Erickson 1-2, Booth 0-3, Kutcher 2-6, Butterbaugh 1-2), Wahlert 6-20 (Becker 0-2, Schockemehl 2-7, Riple 2-4, Schmitt 2-7). Rebounds – Mount Vernon 26 (Brand 7), Wahlert 31 (Kuntz 5). Total fouls – Mount Vernon 12, Wahlert 11. Fouled out – None. Turnovers – Mount Vernon 14, Wahlert 5.

——

AT MARION

ANAMOSA (50): Matthew Walton 4-10 1-2 11, Maverick Tjaden 1-5 0-0 3, Lazarius Bland 1-4 1-2 3, Spencer Norton 1-4 0-0 3, Zac McLean 5-7 1-2 12, Sam Wilt 3-13 3-6 10, Brady Lasack 1-1 0-0 2, Dylan Rickels 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Otting 1-1 0-0 3, Walker Marsh 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-47 6-12 50.

MARION (59): Mason Rahe 3-7 2-3 9, Trevor Paulsen 3-7 2-2 8, Will Henricksen 6-9 1-2 14, Matthew Brase 1-1 1-2 4, Jaffer Murphy 2-9 7-8 11, Austin Prier 0-0 0-0 0, Gage Franck 3-4 0-0 8, Connor Whalen 1-2 0-3 2, Owen Puk 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-41 13-20 59.

Halftime - Marion 34, Anamosa 22. 3-point goals - Anamosa 8-19 (Walton 2-6, Tjaden 1-2, Norton 1-4, McLean 1-2, Wilt 1-3, Otting 1-1, Marsh 1-1), Marion 6-13 (Rahe 1-2, Henricksen 1-2, Brase 1-1, Murphy 0-3, Franck 2-3, Puk 1-2). Rebounds - Anamosa 21 (Wilt 6), Marion 33 (Paulsen 6). Total fouls - Anamosa 16, Marion 10. Fouled out - Walton, Bland. Turnovers - Anamosa 12, Marion 17.

