Marion boys' basketball on the doorstep of another state tournament trip

MARION — The third act should be a doozy.

The Marion boys’ basketball team secured a coveted third meeting with second-ranked Maquoketa after eliminating Dubuque Wahlert, 72-66, in a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday night at Marion High School.

“We played great on both sides of the ball,” Marion senior Trevor Paulsen said. “We made it tough for them down the stretch. Made our free throws, which is very important and key to the win.”

The victory sends Marion (15-5) to a substate semifinal on Monday at the U.S. Cellular Center against the aforementioned Cardinals (20-2), which split two meetings with the Indians earlier this season. Marion lost by 17 at Maquoketa in December, then handed Maquoketa its first loss of the season, 53-47, at home on Jan. 25.

With a win on Monday, Marion returns to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

“It is kind of a perfect setup,” Marion junior Will Henricksen said. “It is going to be a hard-fought game. We’re going to have to prepare pretty hard. It’s going to be a great game Monday.”

Henricksen helped Marion secure a 10-point halftime lead with a 17-point second frame. Henricksen led all scorers with 27 points.

“If I have space, I’m going to let it fly,” said Henricksen, who leads the Indians with 17.7 points per game this season.

Behind a team-high 26 points from junior Jacob Schockemoehl, Dubuque Wahlert (10-12) used a strong second-half push to eventually tie the game at 64-64 with 2:41 to go. Marion finished the game with an 8-2 surge, highlighted by four free throws and two tough rebounds from Paulsen, who finished the game with 23 points and eight rebounds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

“Trevor is an undersized 5-man in our league,” Marion Coach Mike Manderscheid said. “He still averaged seven rebounds a game and that is not seven rebounds falling in his lap. He’s got to go get some. When the game is on the line and ball is going up, he is going to go get the board. That is what I love about him.”

Boys’ basketball

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE SEMIFINAL

Marion 72, Dubuque Wahlert 66

DUBUQUE WAHLERT (66): Cael Schmitt 3 7-8 14, Jacob Schockemoehl 8 6-9 26, Matt Becker 4 0-0 8, Bryce Osterberger 0 1-2 1, Alden Kuntz 1 1-2 3, Isaac Ripley 2 4-5 9, Joe Kann 0 0-0 0, Lucas Topping 2 1-1 5, Totals 20 20-27 66.

MARION (72): Matthew Brase 2 2-2 8, Jaffer Murphy 2 0-0 6, Austin Prier 0 0-0 0, Connor Whalen 1 0-4 2, Owen Puk 0 0-0 0, Gage Franck 0 0-0 0, Trevor Paulsen 6 11-13 23, Will Henricksen 11 0-1 27, Mason Rahe 3 0-1 6, Totals 25 13-21 72.

Dubuque Wahlert 18 13 15 20—66

Marion 18 23 11 20—72

Halftime — Marion, 41-31. Three point goals — Dubuque Wahlert 6 (Schockemoehl 4, Ripley 1, Schmitt 1), Marion 9 (Henricksen 5, Brase 2, Murphy 2). Rebounds — Dubuque Wahlert 29 (Ripley 7), Marion 29 (Paulsen 8). Total fouls — Dubuque Wahlert 17, Marion 19. Fouled out — None.

l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com