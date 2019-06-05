Marion AD, girls' basketball positions expected to be filled by late June

MARION — Greg Semler anticipates “a good crop of candidates” for both positions vacated by Corby Laube.

In addition, he believes that both positions will be filled by late June. And he is sure that both positions will not be filled by the same person.

The principal at Marion High School, Semler spoke to The Gazette on Wednesday, eight days after Laube resigned as the school’s athletics director and girls’ basketball coach.

Both positions are posted on the school’s website.

“They’re both really wide open,” Semler said. “We have some internal candidates. Between that and the Teach Iowa system, we’ve had between 10 and 15 applicants for the AD job.”

That job will be modified, and the title also will include “dean of students.”

The two positions will be independent of each other. Semler said the committee will not hire the same person for both, and “I don’t anticipate that the new AD will play a role” in the hiring of the girls’ basketball coach.

In the interim, Semler and assistant principal Chad Zrudsky are overseeing the athletics department. Semler will lead the hiring committee for both jobs.

“We’re going to put a quality person in both positions,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The girls’ basketball program is a state power. Marion was the Class 4A state champion in 2018, runner-up in 2017 and 2019. Three all-staters will be back — senior Kayba Laube (a UNI commit and Corby Laube’s daughter), and juniors Riley Wright and Ella Van Weelden.

“We have a very good nucleus coming back, and I’m pleased with the amount of interest in the position,” Semler said.

Corby Laube had been the AD since 2008 and the girls’ basketball coach since 2012. He was on administrative leave before he resigned, effective May 24.

He confirmed the resignation May 28, saying in a text: “After 11 years as activities director, along with coaching, I am ready to put my priorities back into my family, health and faith.

“I am very appreciative of my 22 years at Marion, but am excited to follow my three children’s activities and focus on my family.”

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com