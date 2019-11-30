Maquoketa Valley downs Sumner-Fredericksburg at Rivalry Saturday, again

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Maquoketa Valley Wildcats were short on bodies, plenty long on effort.

Down three key players (one to injury, two on a family trip), the Wildcats jumped in front early, forced 22 turnovers and defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg, 48-37, in the Rivalry Saturday girls’ basketball opener Saturday morning at Kohawk Arena.

“Our goal is to run a lot, get out and go,” said Maquoketa Valley junior Taya Tucker, who — despite foul issues that limited her minutes — posted 19 points and four steals. “Outworking and out-toughing teams, that’s how we’re going to win games.”

Maquoketa Valley (2-0) led virtually throughout. Ella Imler hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the first quarter for a 15-7 lead, then the Wildcats led by double digits most of the rest of the way.

The largest margin was 38-21 on another Imler 3 midway through the third quarter. Imler joined Tucker with 19 points, and grabbed eight rebounds.

Maquoketa Valley will be without Emerson Whittenbaugh (torn MCL) all season. And the Wildcats were minus sisters Brooke and Trista Elgin on Saturday.

“We had some kids step up that probably weren’t ready,” Wildcats Coach Scot Moenck said. “We weathered the storm, and some foul trouble too.”

The game was a Rivalry Saturday rematch from last year (the Wildcats won that one, 48-28), and once again, Maquoketa Valley vexed the Cougars with their full-court press.

“We want to put as much pressure on the other team as possible,” Tucker said.

Cassidy Pagel paced Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds.

MAQUOKETA VALLEY 48, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 37

At Kohawk Arena

MAQUOKETA VALLEY (48): Taya Tucker 7-15 5-8 19, Carissa Sabers 2-10 0-2 5, Kylie Chesnut 1-5 0-0 3, Ella Imler 6-15 4-6 19, Erin Knipper 0-1 0-2 0, Liz McDowell 1-3 0-0 2, Anne Duetmeyer 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Rausch 0-1 0-0 0, Caelyn Sands 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 9-18 48.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (37): Kylie Jordan 1-2 0-0 2, Tiffany Beyer 2-9 2-2 7, Landree Kobliska 2-4 0-0 4, Abby Meyer 3-4 0-0 6, Cassity Pagel 5-8 6-8 16, Chantelle Nuss 0-5 1-2 1, Molly Niewoehner 0-5 0-0 0, Liz Fox 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 13-39 10-14 37.

Halftime: Maquoketa Valley 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 19. 3-point goals: Maquoketa Valley 5-19 (Tucker 0-1, Sabers 1-6, Chesnut 1-3, Imler 3-8, Rausch 0-1), Sumner-Fredericksburg 1-11 (Beyer 1-7, Nuss 0-2, Niewoehner 0-2). Team fouls: Maquoketa Valley 15, Sumner-Fredericksburg 19. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Maquoketa Valley 32 (Imler 8), Sumner-Fredericksburg 34 (Pagel 8). Assists: Maquoketa Valley 6 (Imler 3), Sumner-Fredericksburg 10 (Meyer 3). Steals: Maquoketa Valley 11 (Tucker, Sabers 4), Sumner-Fredericksburg 9 (three with 2). Turnovers: Maquoketa Valley 17, Sumner-Fredericksburg 22.

