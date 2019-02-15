Prep Basketball

Sam Wall leads Maquoketa Valley past Beckman in girls' basketball regional semifinal

Wildcats will play No. 5 Cascade on Monday for berth in 2A state tournament

MANCHESTER — Over the last six seasons, the Maquoketa Valley girls’ basketball team has won 109 games without qualifying for the state tournament.

The Wildcats will get another chance Monday.

Maquoketa Valley senior guard Sam Wall led all scorers with 20 points as the Class 2A 11th-ranked Wildcats overcame a nine-point deficit and defeated Dyersville Beckman, 46-38, in a regional semifinal Friday night at West Delaware High School.

“We were more aggressive to the basket,” Maquoketa Valley Coach Scott Moenck said. “Their length gave us some problems. They got their hands on a lot of basketballs, but I thought we were aggressive to the basket. We hit some shots and we contested them a little better.”

Beckman (12-11) made five 3-pointers and built a 19-10 lead midway through the second quarter. Maquoketa Valley got within three points by halftime with a 10-4 surge.

“We finally buckled down on defense,” said Wall, a Division-II Southwest Minnesota State signee. “We held them to one shot. We got out on their shooters. Our post kids did a really good job of limiting them to one shot, finishing on the block and getting those and-ones and free throws.”

The Wildcats posted an overall rebound advantage of 29-23, led by 11 from sophomore Taya Tucker. Fellow sophomore Emerson Whittenbaugh grabbed seven rebounds and scored eight points, which helped Maquoketa Valley claim the lead for good by outscoring Beckman in the third quarter, 13-6.

“Our third quarter is always our time to come out and do whatever we can,” Whittenbaugh said. “We know it might not always be pretty, but we always gut it out. We’re always the toughest team on the court. That’s our goal.”

Wall scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Sophomore Ella Imler added six points and four assists.

Senior Sydney Steffen led Beckman with 13 points.

Maquoketa Valley (20-2) will play fifth-ranked and defending state champion Cascade (21-1) on Monday at Dubuque Senior High School for a trip to the state tournament.

“We’re going to have to be very disciplined with the ball,” Wall said. “They’re a very good team.”

Girls’ basketball

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

At Manchester

No. 11 Maquoketa Valley 46, Dyersville Beckman 38

MAQUOKETA VALLEY (46): Maddy Anderegg 1 0-0 3, Sam Wall 6 6-6 20, Emerson Whittenbaugh 1 6-7 8, Taya Tucker 1 3-6 5, Ella Imler 1 3-6 6, Mady Moenck 0 0-0 0, Maci Freiburger 2 0-0 4, Totals 12 18-25 46.

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (38): Ashley Engelken 1 0-0 3, Sydney Arens 2 0-0 6, Sydney Steffen 5 0-0 13, Jessica Lueken 5 0-0 10, Paige McDermott 1 1-2 4, Haley LeGrand 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pirc 0 0-0 0, Tara Hansel 1 0-0 2, Totals 15 1-2 38.

Halftime — Dyersville Beckman, 23-20. Three-point goals — Maquoketa Valley 4 (Wall 2, Anderegg 1, Imler 1), Dyersville Beckman 7 (Steffen 3, Arens 2, Engelken 1, McDermott 1). Rebounds — Maquoketa Valley 29 (Tucker 11), Dyersville Beckman 23 (Hansel 8). Assists — Maquoketa Valley 8 (Imler 4), Dyersville Beckman 11 (Hansel 4). Total fouls — Maquoketa Valley 9, Dyersville Beckman 18. Fouled out — Steffen, Hansel.

