Mackenzie Reed, Caleb Schlaak fuel Cedar Rapids Kennedy's second-half surge against Jefferson

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jon McKowen considers Mackenzie Reed a prototypical point guard.

“He really is share first, share first,” said McKowen, the boys’ basketball coach at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. “The kids love playing with them because he’s always looking for them, but the coaches would like to see him get a little more aggressive ... score and attack more.”

They had to like what they saw in the second half, when Reed scored all 14 of his points. That helped spark Kennedy to a 61-52 Metro victory over host Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Tuesday.

Caleb Schlaak scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as Kennedy improved to 4-3.

Schlaak is listed as 6-foot-7, and along with 6-7 Jackson Bowman and 6-6 Cole Hrubes (plus 6-6 Craigeory Mills off the bench), the Cougars have an imposing front line.

“We didn’t get blessed with much size my first eight years,” McKowen said. “We were always the shortest team.”

The Cougars held Jefferson (2-4) without a field goal in the first quarter on their way to a 14-2 lead, then the J-Hawks stormed back to take a 20-19 halftime lead.

Kennedy broke a 27-27 tie with six straight points, and led the rest of the way.

With Kennedy clinging to a 47-46 advantage, Schlaak scored 10 of the Cougars’ 14 points in the final 3:18 as they finally pulled away.

Hrubes added nine points, Bowman eight. Reed added four assists and five steals.

The Cougars committed just eight turnovers, compared to 20 for Jefferson.

Brayden Kindhart, Andreas Williams and Kaden Haller scored 10 points apiece for Jefferson. All seven of the J-Hawks that played are juniors.

The teams meet again Jan. 29.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 61, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 52

At C.R. Jefferson

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

C.R. KENNEDY (61): Max White 0-3 0-0 0, Cole Hrubes 2-6 4-4 9, Caleb Schlaak 8-14 9-13 25, Jackson Bowman 4-7 0-0 8, Mackenzie Reed 5-9 2-3 14, Colby Dolphin 1-4 0-0 3, Craigeory Mills 1-3 0-2 2, Jack Schissel 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Jeffords 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 15-22 61.

C.R. JEFFERSON (52): Carson Blietz 2-5 0-0 5, Ayrondus Hodges 3-8 1-2 9, Brayden Kindhart 3-7 3-4 10, Caden Schroeder 2-3 0-0 6, Andreas Williams 3-4 4-6 10, Kaden Haller 4-8 0-0 10, Gunner Myers 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-37 8-12 52.

Halftime: Jefferson 20, Kennedy 19. 3-point goals: Kennedy 4-20 (White 0-2, Hrubes 1-5, Schlaak 0-2, Bowman 0-1, Reed 2-6, Dolphin 1-4), Jefferson 8-23 (Blietz 1-4, Hodges 2-5, Kindhart 1-5, Schroeder 2-3, Williams 0-1, Haller 2-5). Team fouls: Kennedy 11, Jefferson 18. Fouled out: Schroeder. Rebounds: Kennedy 24 (Hrubes 6), Jefferson 24 (Schroeder 6). Assists: Kennedy 13 (Hrubes, Reed 4), Jefferson 10 (Kindhart 4). Steals: Kennedy 10 (Reed 5), Jefferson 5 (Haller 2). Turnovers: Kennedy 8, Jefferson 20.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com