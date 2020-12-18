Iowa City High boys' basketball finally gets the best of West

IOWA CITY — Let’s get this out of the way first: Pete Moe was tremendous in his Iowa City West debut.

But his 41-point gem was a mere postscript, albeit a loud one. This was Iowa City High’s night.

The Little Hawks strung together seven straight points early in overtime and outlasted West, 77-71, in Friday night’s boys’ basketball crosstown battle at West High School.

“It means a lot to me, and it means an awful lot to my guys,” City Coach Brennan Swayzer said after exiting a jubilant locker room.

A 2000 City High graduate and a former West assistant, Swayzer knows the recent history of this rivalry. The Little Hawks (1-0) ended a nine-game losing streak against the Trojans; the most recent win was Feb. 12, 2016. And this victory was just City’s second against West in the last 11 years.

“This feels great,” Jamari Newson said. “We know how to fight back from adversity, so we were able to bounce back when we got down.”

City let a 13-point first-half lead get away. Then, after West (0-1) took a brief 38-35 lead in the third quarter, City jetted to an 11-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

That didn’t last, either. Savion Taylor’s 3-pointer put West in front with 1:15 left in regulation, then City’s Byron Benton hit the second of two free throws with 0:07 left to tie it and force the extra session.

Moe’s bucket opened overtime, then City scored the next seven, and led the rest of the way.

Back to Moe.

The son of former Iowa Hawkeye Jeff Moe, he joined the West program recently and made an immediate impact. With a uniform number (20), a jumper and facial features that resemble his father, the 6-foot-8 junior scored 32 points after halftime.

Moe made 13 of 20 shots (4 of 7 from deep) and 11 of 13 free throws, and also grabbed 12 rebounds.

But it wasn’t enough.

Newson led City High with 22 points, Benton tallied 19 and Keyoun Agee came on late to tally 11.

Fifty fouls were called in the game, and five players fouled out. City High was 22 of 35 from the free-throw line, West 15 of 24.

The teams collide again Jan. 22 at City High.

IOWA CITY HIGH 77, IOWA CITY WEST 71 (OT)

At Iowa City West

IOWA CITY HIGH (77): Andre Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Byron Benton 7-19 3-8 19, Darren Richardson 2-2 1-2 5, Jamari Newson 5-17 9-11 22, Raph Hamilton 3-5 2-3 8, Kolby Kucera 1-3 0-0 2, Keyoun Agee 5-5 1-2 11, Gavin Koch 0-2 4-6 4, Taeshon McDaniels 0-1 0-0 0, Cedric Dunnwald 0-0 0-0 0, Bram Sueppel 2-3 2-3 6. Totals 25-59 22-35 77.

IOWA CITY WEST (71): Christian Barnes 6-13 2-3 15, Andrew Tauchen 0-1 0-0 0, Mikey Brown 0-2 1-2 1, Pete Moe 13-20 11-13 41, Savion Taylor 3-9 0-0 9, Grahm Goering 2-5 0-4 4, Kareem Earl 0-1 1-2 1, Luc Baguma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 15-24 71.

Halftime: City 32, West 26. Regulation: 65-65. 3-point goals: City 5-13 (Miller 0-1, Benton 2-4, Newson 3-5, Kucera 0-1, Koch 0-2), West 8-19 (Barnes 1-3, Tauchen 0-1, Moe 4-7, Taylor 3-7, Earl 0-1). Team fouls: City 24, West 26. Fouled out: Richardson, Hamilton, Brown, Goering, Earl. Rebounds: City 40 (Hamilton 6), West 31 (Moe 12). Assists: City 10 (Newson 3), West 13 (Barnes 5). Steals: City 10 (four with 2), West 8 (Taylor, Goering 2). Turnovers: City 16, West 17.

