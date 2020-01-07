Prep Basketball

Linn-Mar's Alzheimer's basketball game has special meaning for Xavier, too

HS journalism: Rivalry game takes back seat to raising money, awareness

Linn-Mar’s Macey Miller, pointing to a teammate after making a 3-pointer in this 2017 photo, came up with the idea of hosting an Alzheimer’s game at the school. (The Gazette)
Linn-Mar’s Macey Miller, pointing to a teammate after making a 3-pointer in this 2017 photo, came up with the idea of hosting an Alzheimer’s game at the school. (The Gazette)
By Jack Delaney, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — It is not too often opponents come together and unite over a cause.

However, Xavier and Linn-Mar high schools were able to do just that month.

On Dec. 13, Linn-Mar hosted its second annual Alzheimer’s game. This year, Xavier was fortunate to be the Lions’ opponent.

This event was started by a Linn-Mar parent, Todd Miller. Alzheimer’s is a disease that hits home for him and his family.

“My oldest daughter Macey was the one who came up with the idea,” Miller said. “Macey’s grandmother Diane, my mother, has late stage Alzheimer’s. It is heart wrenching for me to see her now, sitting in the gym each Tuesday and Friday night having no idea that the granddaughters that she has poured so much love into over the years are on the court playing their hearts out.”

Last year, the game was held on Jan. 15 and, despite the poor weather conditions, they were able to raise a lot of money.

“Last year we were able to raise $1,000 and this year we hope to exceed our goal of $2,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Miller said.

Miller is not the only person affected by this disease, of course. Fighting Alzheimer’s also is important to many others, including Xavier sophomore basketball player Mary Kate Moeder. Her father, Tony, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2017.

Being able to play in this game is very special to her.

“I’m truly honored I get the opportunity to be a part of this game because this cause is very important to me,” Moeder said. “The most beneficial thing you can do is raise awareness. This could not be a better event to support the fight in ending these diseases.”

Moeder hopes other people will feel the impact this game has on people in situations like hers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope everyone can see the community that is coming together for this cause,” Moeder said. “At the end of the day, it’s not about the rivalry or the names written on the jerseys but the fact that everyone is there for the same reason — to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“That is most important, and it’s so meaningful to me, but also to so many other people.”

The Xavier girls’ team is at Dubuque Senior tonight while the boys host the Rams. Linn-Mar’s girls’ team hosts Jefferson while the boys’ play at Jefferson.

By Jack Delaney, Xavier junior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: A new No. 1 in Class 2A

Iowa City West boys' basketball hangs on to edge Cedar Rapids Xavier

Photos: Iowa City West vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa high school boys' basketball

Mike Hilmer gets 400th career victory as North Linn boys' basketball whips Maquoketa Valley

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

School bus driver sexually exploited a 10-year-old on his bus, according to criminal complaint

Fas Mart shuts doors at northeast Cedar Rapids convenience store

Iowa City man in custody after evading capture

Marion residents say a Marion Municipal Airport zoning ordinance strips them of property rights

Cedar Rapids' Fourth Avenue Bridge

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.