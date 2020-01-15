Lansing Kee banks in half-court buzzer beater against Postville

Lansing Kee opened its boys’ basketball season with a 54-40 loss to Postville on Dec. 3. When the Hawks got another shot at their Upper Iowa Conference rival Tuesday night in Postville, they made the most of it.
Trailing 50-48 with seconds to play, sophomore Dalton Dibert collected a pass from a defensive rebound following a missed free throw, dribbled once and launched a half-court shot that banked in at the horn for the win.
Kee improved to 5-8, already matching its win total from last year’s 5-15 campaign. Dibert is averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game, up from 4.5 last season.
Postville fell to 6-6 with the heartbreaking loss.
