Prep Basketball

Lansing Kee banks in half-court buzzer beater against Postville

Dalton Dibert gives Hawks 51-50 win

The Gazette

Lansing Kee opened its boys’ basketball season with a 54-40 loss to Postville on Dec. 3. When the Hawks got another shot at their Upper Iowa Conference rival Tuesday night in Postville, they made the most of it.

Trailing 50-48 with seconds to play, sophomore Dalton Dibert collected a pass from a defensive rebound following a missed free throw, dribbled once and launched a half-court shot that banked in at the horn for the win.

Kee improved to 5-8, already matching its win total from last year’s 5-15 campaign. Dibert is averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game, up from 4.5 last season.

Postville fell to 6-6 with the heartbreaking loss.

Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 14, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

The Gazette

