Small College Sports

Kirkwood's Seybian Sims commits to play college basketball at North Dakota

Kirkwood's Seybian Sims (2) heads to the hoop to shoot over NIACC's Marshaun Carroll (10) during the first half of their
Kirkwood's Seybian Sims (2) heads to the hoop to shoot over NIACC’s Marshaun Carroll (10) during the first half of their game at Kirwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College sophomore Seybian Sims announced Tuesday he has committed to continue playing college basketball at the University of North Dakota.

The 6-foot-7 wing prepped at Iowa City West, where he averaged 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as a senior. The Trojans won the Class 4A state championship when he was a junior and finished runner-up to Cedar Falls when he was a senior.

Sims averaged 7.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season for Kirkwood.

“Thank you to all the schools and coaching staffs who reached and took the time to recruit me throughout this process,” Sims said on Twitter. “In saying that, I am excited to announce that I am committing to the University of North Dakota!!”

 

