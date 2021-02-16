Keota, Montezuma places 2 each on All-SICL boys' basketball first team

Montezuma and Keota have placed two players each on the South Iowa Cedar League’s all-conference boys’ basketball first team.

The Braves and Eagles won their respective divisions in the SICL and tied for the overall league championship with just one loss apiece.

Montezuma’s first-teamers are senior guards Trey Shearer and Cole Watts. Shearer is third in the state in scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game, while Watts averages 19.6 points per game and a team-high 6.5 rebounds.

Senior guards Luke Hammen and Carson Sprouse are Keota’s first-team guys. Hammen and Sprouse produced virtually identical numbers in the regular season, averaging 16.6 and 16.4 points per game, respectively.

Junior Brody Ward of Iowa Valley, Ben DeMeulenaere of Belle Plaine and Kaden Hall of English Valleys join Shearer, Watts, Hammen and Sprouse on the first team, as does North Mahaska sophomore Nash Smith.

Guard Ward averaged 23 points per game for IV, which was eliminated by Hillcrest Academy in a Class 1A district quarterfinal Monday night. Forward DeMeulenaere averages an impressive double-double of 19.1 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

Forward Hall helped English Valleys to its first winning season in 20 years, averaging 19.7 points and 12.5 rebounds. Forward Smith averages 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

