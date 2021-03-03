Prep Basketball

All-Metro boys' basketball 2021: Kennedy's Caleb Schlaak is Player of the Year

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Caleb Schlaak (23) jumps to try and block Johnston's Trey Lewis (3) from passing him causing a fo
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Caleb Schlaak (23) jumps to try and block Johnston's Trey Lewis (3) from passing him causing a foul as his leg contacts Lewis during overtime in their Class 4A substate final at Marshalltown High School in Marshalltown on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Caleb Schlaak of Cedar Rapids Kennedy has been named boys’ basketball Player of the Year in the Metro.

The senior forward highlights the All-Metro first team. Schlaak, who has signed with Division II Truman State, averaged 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game this season for the Cougars, who lost a Class 4A substate final overtime game Tuesday night against Johnston.

Schlaak is joined on the All-Metro first team by Cedar Rapids Washington senior Quincy Underwood, Cedar Rapids Prairie junior Jake Walter, Marion sophomore Brayson Laube, Kennedy sophomore Kenzie Reed, Linn-Mar junior Jaxson Young and Marion senior Gage Franck. Underwood, Laube and Walter are unanimous selection by coaches.

The second team consists of Washington sophomore Traijan Sain, Cedar Rapids Xavier sophomore Aidan Yamilkoski, Cedar Rapids Jefferson junior Caden Schroeder, Prairie junior Elijah Ward, Prairie senior Jackson Nove, Xavier senior Jack Breitbach and Kennedy senior Cole Hrubes.

Honorable mention picks (two from each school) are Andreas Williams and Carson Blietz (Jefferson), Colby Dolphin and Jackson Bowman (Kennedy), Caden Stoffer and Everett Koch (Prairie), Max Kaiser and Aidan McDermott (Xavier), Jesse Sellers and Jaden Harris (Washington), Gavyn Lamb and Pearson Martin (Linn-Mar) and Cael Hodges and Lucas Unsen (Marion).

Jon McKowen and has assistants are the Metro Coaching Staff of the Year.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

