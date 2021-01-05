Cedar Rapids Kennedy girls' basketball stifles Jefferson, 64-42

CEDAR RAPIDS — This was a lesson in geometry.

A little box. A little triangle. A lot of defense.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy successfully identified and shadowed Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s two best players, and the result was a 64-42 Metro girls’ basketball victory Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.

“We brought the focus and the energy tonight,” Kennedy Coach Andy Courtney said. “The majority of our kids have played with Emma (Slings) and Jariah (Harris), and those two are definitely the catalysts for them.”

The Cougars’ junk defenses — a box-and-one and triangle-and-two — focused on Slings and Harris, holding that duo to 13 points.

“We just wanted to identify them. We talked and communicated,” senior Sophia Barrett said.

In no way did Kennedy (2-5) resemble a sub-.500 team. The Cougars held the J-Hawks (1-3) to 27-percent shooting from the floor (14 of 52).

The Cougars were both balanced and efficient on the other end. Kaliyah Sain led with 14 points, Barrett scored 13 (along with six rebounds and five assists), Grace Techau tallied 11, Addy Alber nine.

Kennedy committed just eight turnovers.

Two Kennedy surges defined the first half. The Cougars got out to an 11-3 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers from Techau. Then, after the J-Hawks scored 10 in a row for a 13-11 edge, the Cougars struck again with 11 straight points, and took a 29-21 advantage into intermission.

Jefferson got within 36-31 on Aubrey Luvan’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left in the third quarter, but Kennedy raced away again, this time for good.

Slings paced the J-Hawks with 11 points, and also posted seven rebounds and four assists. Luvan and Hannah Hoeger added nine points apiece.

The teams meet again Jan. 29 in a game that will count in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings.

“We think we should be a good team in the second half (of the season),” Barrett said.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 64, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 42

At C.R. Jefferson

C.R. KENNEDY (64): Sophia Barrett 5-12 3-4 13, Grace Techau 4-7 0-0 11, Tori Knight 2-7 1-2 5, Addy Alber 4-7 1-2 9, Kaliyah Sain 4-12 3-4 14, Olivia Pecinovsky 1-3 0-2 4, Ella Cadenhead 1-2 2-2 5, Janelle Minor 0-0 1-2 1, Elliah Palma 1-1 0-0 2, Sidney Osborn 0-2 2-2 2, Kyla Holm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 13-20 64.

C.R. JEFFERSON (42): Aubrey Luvan 3-13 0-0 9, Hannah Hoeger 3-8 0-0 9, Kalyn Wise 2-7 0-0 4, Emma Slings 4-10 2-2 11, Jariah Harris 0-4 2-2 2, Taylor Robinson 2-8 1-2 7, Zaria Larsen 0-2 0-2 0, Madison Denlinger 0-0 0-0 0, Camryn Abrams 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-52 5-8 42.

Halftime: Kennedy 29, Jefferson 21. 3-point goals: Kennedy 7-17 (Barrett 0-3, Techau 3-4, Knight 0-2, Sain 3-5, Cadenhead 1-2, Osborn 0-1), Jefferson 9-29 (Luvan 3-11, Hoeger 3-6, Wise 0-4, Slings 1-4, Robinson 2-4). Team fouls: Kennedy 13, Jefferson 16. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Kennedy 40 (Barrett, Pecinovsky 6), Jefferson 35 (Wise 10). Assists: Kennedy 13 (Barrett 5), Jefferson 8 (Slings 4). Steals: Kennedy 8 (Barrett, Sain 2), Jefferson 5 (five with 1). Turnovers: Kennedy 8, Jefferson 13.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com