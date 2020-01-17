Meet Keota's J.D. Stout, one of the top scorers in Iowa high school basketball

CEDAR RAPIDS — J.D. Stout has a ton of basketball records at Keota High School, but there’s one he won’t get. And another he may or may not get.

They’re owned by his brother.

Cole Stout made 91 3-pointers in 2016-17 for the Eagles. He attempted a whopping 246 of them, all but five of his shots that season.

That’s a record anyone is going to have difficulty topping.

“Our games are kind of different,” J.D. Stout said. “We both shoot the 3-ball, but I take it more to the hoop and stuff. We played a lot of one-on-one games through the years.”

Those must have been fun to watch.

Cole Stout is a student at Iowa State University now, by the way. J.D. is a senior point guard who has Keota off to a 9-1 start.

He is third in the state with a scoring average of 29.0 points per game. That’s just a hair up from last season’s 28.4 average.

“J.D. came in and played his freshman year. Just a good leader,” said Keota Coach Dan Stout, J.D. and Cole’s father. “Basically he’s just what you want as a coach and as a dad. Somebody who comes in and does exactly what you want them to do, what our team needs to do. It’s just kind of like having another coach out there on the floor, which is nice. The other kids have bought into playing off of him and helping him get where he needs to be to score.

“It’s been a joy. Been neat to watch his career.”

J.D. has 73 made treys this season, so he could catch his brother there. But he’s not really concerned with any of that stuff.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It’s about the team. Keota’s lone loss was to undefeated WACO, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.

There’s a big South Iowa Cedar League game Tuesday night against top-ranked Montezuma.

“We knew we had the talent,” J.D. Stout said. “It’s basically the same group of guys (as last year). We worked hard in the offseason to get to where we are. Now we see ourselves as one of the top teams in the conference.”

Keota succeeds with a high-tempo offense necessitated by a lack of size. The Eagles’ tallest guys are 6-foot-2 starters Brady Duwa and Wyatt Sieren.

Stout, obviously, is Keota’s leading scorer. Guards Luke Hammen and Carson Sprouse also average double figures in scoring.

Stout said he wants to play college basketball and is most interested in William Penn and Briar Cliff at the moment. A southpaw, he worked hard on his off hand, which has made him even more of a weapon this season.

“That was the big key for me to take the next step to being an elite point guard,” he said. “Just develop that right hand. That’s kind of what I lacked my junior year, and that’s how guys stopped me or slowed me down. In AAU ball (for the Iowa Chill), I kind of played against better competition, whereas in 1A basketball, you might not see it every night. It has just helped me develop a stronger way to finish with my right hand.”

More Iowa scoring terrors

Norwalk senior guard Bowen Born leads the state in scoring with a 39.7-point-per-game average. The Northern Iowa recruit had 49 points in a head-to-head encounter, of sorts, against Iowa State signee Xavier Foster and Oskaloosa last week.

Foster had 36 points in the game, which Norwalk won, 73-64.

Kieren Nichols of Knoxville follows Born in scoring at 29.2 points per game. Scorers three through six all are area preps: Stout, Central City’s Nick Reid (28.1), Montezuma’s Trey Shearer (26.1) and Iowa City Regina’s Masen Miller (25.4).

Reid, a 6-foot-7 senior, leads the state in rebounding by a wide margin, averaging 19.1 a game.

Odds and ends

North Linn is the last remaining unbeaten team from the Gazette area. The Lynx are 9-0.

They are one of eight undefeated teams left in the state. The others are West Sioux, WACO, Easton Valley, Mount Ayr, Van Meter, Waukee and Camanche.

Tri-County and South Tama are the only teams from the area without a win, yet. Elkader Central picked up its first Tuesday night against Clayton Ridge, 47-39, behind freshman Dan McGreal’s 19 points off the bench.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com