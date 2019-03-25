Prep Basketball

Jason Pershing steps down as boys' basketball coach at Solon

Solon head coach Jason Pershing directs his team during overtime of their Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout high school basketball game at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Solon head coach Jason Pershing directs his team during overtime of their Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout high school basketball game at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jason Pershing has stepped down as Solon boys’ basketball coach to take a position as Mount Mercy University’s first assistant athletics director.

Pershing is a MMU graduate. He spent five seasons at Solon, taking the Spartans to the state tournament once and compiling a 58-57 overall record.

He also created the College Summer League in Cedar Rapids, which gives small-college players in the area and elsewhere an opportunity to hone their skills.

“I am very excited about the new challenge and opportunity to work with college-level athletes,” Pershing said in an e-mail.

Solon finished 9-12 this past season.

