Jason Pershing steps down as boys' basketball coach at Solon

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jason Pershing has stepped down as Solon boys’ basketball coach to take a position as Mount Mercy University’s first assistant athletics director.

Pershing is a MMU graduate. He spent five seasons at Solon, taking the Spartans to the state tournament once and compiling a 58-57 overall record.

He also created the College Summer League in Cedar Rapids, which gives small-college players in the area and elsewhere an opportunity to hone their skills.

“I am very excited about the new challenge and opportunity to work with college-level athletes,” Pershing said in an e-mail.

Solon finished 9-12 this past season.

