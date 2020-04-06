Jacob Brindle steps down as Cascade boys' basketball coach

CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s a desire to spend more time with his young family. Nothing more and nothing less.

That’s why Jacob Brindle planned to turn in a letter to the Western Dubuque Community School District during its board meeting Monday night, announcing his resignation as head basketball coach at Cascade High School.

“This decision is purely rooted in the best interest of our family,” Brindle said. “This is not related to any extraneous issue like parents, kids, etc. In fact, this was one of the most fun years we’ve had. In coaching-jobs terms, as a close friend told me, I’m walking away from a winning lotto ticket. There’s nothing negative in this decision at all. And, I most definitely will not be coaching anywhere else next year or the foreseeable future. I don’t plan on coaching at any school besides CHS.”

Brindle was a longtime assistant to the legendary Al Marshall at Cascade, taking over the program when Marshall retired following the 2015-16 season. He took the Cougars to the Class 2A state tournament in his first season, losing to Camanche in the first round.

Cascade won it all the following year, going 26-1. It was the school’s first boys’ state hoops title.

The Cougars were 15-7 last season and 15-9 this season, losing in the district finals to eventual state qualifier Monticello. Do the math there, and that’s a 58-20 record for Brindle in four seasons.

Very impressive.

“This is an emotional decision, obviously, and it’s a decision I’m not making lightly, as I have been blessed to devote my entire 18-year professional career to coaching here at CHS,” Brindle said. “Plus two years in college in Cedar Falls, so literally half of my life (I’ve been) coaching basketball and have had experiences, successes, and relationships and opportunities beyond my wildest coaching dreams when I started out.”

Brindle and his wife, Rachel, have four children kindergarten age and younger. One of their children has developmental disabilities and needs.

Thus, the coach said it’s time to step away from the sidelines.

“I also have some educational and teaching goals and desires I’d like to devote more time to,” he said. “In essence, I’m not burnt out on coaching, but I could be in a year or two, I think. I can always, and plan on, coaching basketball at the youth level, help out with off-season development, work open gyms, simply be around and coach kids.

"I can always coach, but I can’t always be a dad to four kids age 2 to 6 who miss the crap out of me for four months, plus any number of days and weekends the rest of the year.”

