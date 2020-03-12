Iowa boys' state basketball: How to watch on TV and online, Thursday's schedule, scores

The 2020 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament plays on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with semifinal games in Class 3A and Class 4A after a pair of consolation games.

Follow along here for the latest updates, scores and viewing information.

How to watch boys’ state basketball

You can watch the 2020 Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament online for free. There are TV options for each around as well.

Thursday's details:

Online — Iowa High School Sports Network

Mobile — Download the IHSSN app

TV — MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [More statewide options here]

*Consolation games will not be on TV

Thursday’s boys’ state basketball schedule

Class 1A consolation

No. 7 Montezuma (24-3) vs. No. 5 West Fork (24-3), 10:20 a.m.

Class 2A consolation

No. 1 Treynor (25-2) vs. No. 6 Camanche (22-4), 11:55 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 1 Norwalk (22-3) vs. Ballard (19-6), 2 p.m.

Clear Creek Amana (20-5) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10), 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A semifinals

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (24-1) vs. No. 6 Waukee (22-2), 6:30 p.m.

Ankeny (19-5) vs. No. 5 Cedar Falls (22-2), 8:15 p.m.