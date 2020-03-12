Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball: How to watch on TV and online, Thursday's schedule, scores

Clear Creek-Amana's TJ Bollers (51) and Tyler Schrepfer (15) signal for the crowd to get loud as the clock runs down dur
Clear Creek-Amana's TJ Bollers (51) and Tyler Schrepfer (15) signal for the crowd to get loud as the clock runs down during the fourth quarter of their Class 3A state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The 2020 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament plays on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with semifinal games in Class 3A and Class 4A after a pair of consolation games.

Follow along here for the latest updates, scores and viewing information.

Boys’ state basketball coverage

» Last Wamac team standing in state tournament? It's Clear Creek Amana

» A closer look at Thursday's boys' state basketball games

» IHSAA issues statement on coronavirus

» Updated boys' state basketball tournament pairings and schedules

» Wednesday's boys' state basketball scores, stats, highlights and more

 

How to watch boys’ state basketball

You can watch the 2020 Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament online for free. There are TV options for each around as well.

Thursday's details:

Online — Iowa High School Sports Network

Mobile — Download the IHSSN app

TV — MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [More statewide options here]

*Consolation games will not be on TV

 

Thursday’s boys’ state basketball schedule

Class 1A consolation

No. 7 Montezuma (24-3) vs. No. 5 West Fork (24-3), 10:20 a.m.

Class 2A consolation

No. 1 Treynor (25-2) vs. No. 6 Camanche (22-4), 11:55 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 1 Norwalk (22-3) vs. Ballard (19-6), 2 p.m.

Clear Creek Amana (20-5) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10), 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A semifinals

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (24-1) vs. No. 6 Waukee (22-2), 6:30 p.m.

Ankeny (19-5) vs. No. 5 Cedar Falls (22-2), 8:15 p.m.

