Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Tuesday's schedule, score updates

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament continues Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with seven more quarterfinal games on the schedule.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

» Preview: A closer look at Tuesday’s games

» Predictions: Class-by-class, round-by-round picks

» Feature: Montezuma’s Boulton bombers rank at the top of the state’s 3-point chart

» Monday: Scores, stats, live game replays and more

» Brackets: Updated pairings, schedule and scores

Watch girls’ state basketball live

Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

Tuesday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 3 Unity Christian (22-2) vs. No. 8 Roland-Story (17-4), 9 a.m. [Watch live]

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Glenwood (19-3) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (13-9), 11 a.m. [Watch live]

No. 4 DeWitt Central (16-2) vs. No. 6 North Scott (15-2), 1 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Ballard (21-1) vs. No. 9 Harlan (17-5), 3 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (15-5), 5 p.m. [Watch live]

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (23-0) vs. Rock Valley (16-9), 7 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 4 Nodaway Valley (23-0) vs. No. 5 North Linn (21-2), 9 p.m. [Watch live]

Live updates