Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Tuesday's schedule, score updates

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament continues Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with seven more quarterfinal games on the schedule.
Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.
Girls’ state basketball coverage
Watch girls’ state basketball live
Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network
Tuesday’s girls’ state basketball schedule
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
No. 3 Unity Christian (22-2) vs. No. 8 Roland-Story (17-4), 9 a.m. [Watch live]
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Glenwood (19-3) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (13-9), 11 a.m. [Watch live]
No. 4 DeWitt Central (16-2) vs. No. 6 North Scott (15-2), 1 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 2 Ballard (21-1) vs. No. 9 Harlan (17-5), 3 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (15-5), 5 p.m. [Watch live]
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (23-0) vs. Rock Valley (16-9), 7 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 4 Nodaway Valley (23-0) vs. No. 5 North Linn (21-2), 9 p.m. [Watch live]