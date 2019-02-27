Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Wednesday's live stream, schedule, scores

It’s the last day of quarterfinals at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament with Class 2A and 1A teams in action.

This page will be updated with the latest scores, stats and coverage.

Wednesday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 Central Decatur (22-0) vs. No. 12 Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Treynor (23-1) vs. No. 8 North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Clarksville (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 West Hancock (23-1) vs. No. 11 North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Montezuma (21-2) vs. No. 8 Anita CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.