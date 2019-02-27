Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Wednesday's live stream, schedule, scores

The Gazette
The girls' state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The girls' state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

It’s the last day of quarterfinals at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament with Class 2A and 1A teams in action.

This page will be updated with the latest scores, stats and coverage.

State tournament coverage

» Tuesday's state tournament scores, stats and more

» Preview: Wednesday's area games

» Cascade does its thing, holds off Dike-New Hartford

» A centennial celebration for the girls' state basketball tournament

» Timeline: 100 years of the girls' state basketball tournament

 

Wednesday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 Central Decatur (22-0) vs. No. 12 Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Treynor (23-1) vs. No. 8 North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Clarksville (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 West Hancock (23-1) vs. No. 11 North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Montezuma (21-2) vs. No. 8 Anita CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cascade does its thing, holds off Dike-New Hartford in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

Decisive third quarter sends Cedar Falls past Linn-Mar, back to state basketball

North Scott wins the rematch over Cedar Rapids Prairie convincingly

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Wednesday's area games

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

[VIDEO] Watch Michael Cohen's congressional testimony on Donald Trump

Michael Cohen's written statement: Trump a 'racist,' a 'conman' and a 'cheat'

Cedar Rapids leaders back $86 million toward flood control

Snow days extend Cedar Rapids school year to June 5

Growing Clear Creek Amana district hunts for new high school site

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.