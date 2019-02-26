Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Tuesday's live stream, schedule, scores ...

The Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament continues Tuesday with seven more quarterfinal games.

This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and coverage.

State tournament coverage

» Valley outlasts Iowa City High in overtime

» Waukon stops defending 3A champ Crestwood

» Notebook: Dowling's Caitlin Clark heats up when it matters most

» A centennial celebration for the girls' state basketball tournament

» Timeline: 100 years of the girls' state basketball tournament

Tuesday’s state tournament schedule

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Marion (21-1) vs. No. 14 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Mason City (15-8) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (19-3) vs. No. 8 Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Grinnell (19-2) vs. No. 6 Sioux City Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Grundy Center (22-0) vs. No. 15 Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

No. 5 Cascade (22-1) vs. No. 7 Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.