Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Tuesday's live stream, schedule, scores

09:00AM | Tue, February 26, 2019

Marion's Randi Wright (10) tries to pass the ball under pressure from Center Point-Urbana's Rylee Clark (11) and Ryley Goebel (25) during a regular season game in January. Both teams play state quarterfinals Tuesday. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Marion's Randi Wright (10) tries to pass the ball under pressure from Center Point-Urbana's Rylee Clark (11) and Ryley Goebel (25) during a regular season game in January. Both teams play state quarterfinals Tuesday. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

The Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament continues Tuesday with seven more quarterfinal games.

This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and coverage.

State tournament coverage

» Valley outlasts Iowa City High in overtime

» Waukon stops defending 3A champ Crestwood

» Notebook: Dowling's Caitlin Clark heats up when it matters most

» A centennial celebration for the girls' state basketball tournament

» Timeline: 100 years of the girls' state basketball tournament

 

Tuesday’s state tournament schedule

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Marion (21-1) vs. No. 14 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Mason City (15-8) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (19-3) vs. No. 8 Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Grinnell (19-2) vs. No. 6 Sioux City Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Grundy Center (22-0) vs. No. 15 Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

No. 5 Cascade (22-1) vs. No. 7 Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.

