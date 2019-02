DES MOINES — Capsules for Wednesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 8 North Linn (21-1) vs. No. 3 Treynor (23-1)

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Top players: Four North Linn players average in double figures, led by Grace Flanagan (5-8, jr.) at 18.7 points per game. She leads a team that averaged nine 3-pointers per game. Kylie Kurt (5-7, sr.) adds 15.4 points per game, Abby Flanagan (5-10, jr.) 12.4 and Ellie Ware (6-0, soph.) 10.7. Konnor Sudmann (5-9, sr.) and Kayla Chapman (5-10, sr.) average 16.1 points per game apiece for Treynor.

Coaches: Brian Wheatley is in his 14th year and owns a 279-78 record, including 20-plus wins in each of the last nine seasons. Joe Chapman is 46-3 in two seasons at Treynor.

Tournament history: North Linn has qualified for the fifth time, the fourth since 2014. The Lynx were 2A runners-up in 2015. Treynor is in the field for the 16th time, the third year in a row. The Cardinals won the 1A title in 1994 and have been second on two occasions, most recently in 2017.

BC Moore computer projection: North Linn by 1

Class 1A quarterfinals

Springville (16-9) vs. No. 1 Newell-Fonda (24-0)

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Top players: Revamped Springville is led in scoring by a newcomer; Lauren Wilson (5-10, fr.) averages 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Nichole Kane (5-6, sr.) adds 15.0 ppg. Six players average at least 8 points per game for Newell-Fonda, which scores at a 75.0-point clip. Olivia Larsen (5-6, sr.) leads the way at 13.7 points per game, and Ella Larsen (5-9, soph.) adds 11.9.

Coaches: Christina Zaruba has racked up a 37-12 mark in two seasons at Springville. Dick Jungers is 363-68 in 17 years at Newell-Fonda.

Tournament history: Springville is a qualifier for the fifth straight year, the seventh overall. The Orioles are three-time defending champions and also won it in 2008. Newell-Fonda made it for the 14th time, all since 1995. The Mustangs won the 1A title in 2015 and have been runners-up seven times, including last year.

BC Moore computer projection: Newell-Fonda by 46

No. 3 Montezuma (21-2) vs. No. 8 Anita CAM (21-2)

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Top players: Iowa commit Shateah Wetering (5-11, jr.) has blossomed in her junior season at Montezuma; she averages 19.2 points per game. Riley Gatton (5-8, sr.) adds 11.1 ppg. Madison Gettler (5-8, sr.) leads a veteran CAM squad at 19.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and Paige McAfee (5-7, sr.) adds 13.3 ppg.

Coaches: Montezuma’s Janel Burgess is in her second season at her alma mater and owns a 41-5 mark. Joe Wollum is 117-89 in nine years at CAM.

Tournament history: Montezuma is in the field for the 13th time, the second year in a row. The Bravettes were 6-player champions in 1969 and 1970. CAM is a second-time qualifier with the other appearance coming in 1997.

BC Moore computer projection: Montezuma by 7

Wednesday's other games

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 2 Central Decatur (22-0) vs. No. 12 Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 6 Clarksville (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 West Hancock (23-1) vs. No. 11 North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.

