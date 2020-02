Iowa high school girls' basketball: 2020 regional brackets for 1A, 2A, 3A

Girls’ basketball regional brackets were released Wednesday by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union for classes 1A, 2A and 3A.

First-round play tips off Wednesday, Feb. 13 in 1A and Saturday, Feb. 15 in 2A and 3A. The regional finals are set for Saturday, Feb. 22 in 3A and Wednesday, Feb. 26 in 1A and 2A. Regional winners advance to the state tournament, which runs March 2-7 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Top-ranked Newell-Fonda is in Class 1A Region 8, where No. 12 Woodbury Central is its top challenger. In Class 2A, No. 1 Cascade is part of Region 5 and 3A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford is in Region 5, as is No. 12 Monticello.

Girls’ basketball regional brackets

• Class 1A

• Class 2A

• Class 3A