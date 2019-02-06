Girls' basketball area Super 10 rankings, conference standings (Feb. 6, 2019)

This week’s area girls’ basketball Super Ten, through games played Tuesday, Feb. 5.
Note: Upcoming games may be missing makeups from game postponed Tuesday.
|1.
|
Iowa City West
14-3 (10-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 64.2
Defensive average: 48.1
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 65-51, Thursday; beat Marion, 43-32, Saturday; beat Waterloo West, 67-35, Monday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; at Dubuque Wahlert, Saturday
|2.
|
Marion
16-1 (15-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 64.0
Defensive average: 29.5
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat DeWitt Central, 56-35, Friday; lost to Iowa City West, 43-32, Saturday; beat Solon, 70-33 Monday
Coming up: vs. Dyersville Beckman, Wednesday; at Maquoketa, Friday; vs. West Delaware, Saturday
|3.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
16-2 (11-1 MVC)
|Offensive average: 55.5
Defensive average: 39.0
Streak: Won 15
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 62-37, Friday; beat Davenport North, 56-45, Saturday; beat Western Dubuque, 51-39, Monday
|4.
|
Iowa City High
14-2 (10-1 MVC)
|Offensive average: 68.3
Defensive average: 48.8
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Lost to Iowa City West, 65-51, Thursday; lost to West Des Moines Dowling, 79-69, Saturday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday; at Waukee, Saturday; vs. Cedar Falls, Monday
|5.
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
14-3 (10-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 66.4
Defensive average: 48.1
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Dubuque Senior, 71-37, Thursday; beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 62-26, Friday
Coming up: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Thursday; at Cedar Falls, Saturday
|6.
|
Cascade
19-1 (18-1 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 52.4
Defensive average: 34.2
Streak: Won 17
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Monticello, 36-24, Friday; beat Tipton, 46-31, Saturday; beat Bellevue, 45-30, Monday
Coming up: vs. North Linn, Thursday
|7.
|
Center Point-Urbana
18-2 (17-1 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 61.7
Defensive average: 32.4
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 74-7, Friday; beat Clear Creek Amana, 71-41, Saturday; beat South Tama, 63-32, Monday
Coming up: Regular season complete
|8.
|
North Linn
17-1 (12-1 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 73.9
Defensive average: 39.1
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat Central City, 88-49, Friday; lost to Maquoketa Valley, 60-52, Saturday
Coming up: At Cascade, Thursday; at Springville, Friday
|9.
|
Montezuma
18-1 (15-0 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 58.0
Defensive average: 32.7
Streak: Won 17
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat BGM, 63-29, Saturday; beat HLV, 63-15, Monday
Coming up: Regular season complete
|10.
|
Maquoketa Valley
18-2 (13-1 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 62.8
Defensive average: 39.8
Streak: Won 12
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Springville, 61-53, Friday; beat North Linn, 60-52, Sunday; beat Starmont, 64-36, Monday
Coming up: Regular season complete
Dropped out: Waukon (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City West (14-3), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-2), 3. Iowa City High (14-2), 4. Cedar Rapids Washington (14-3), 5. Linn-Mar (8-10)
Class 4A — 1. Marion (16-1), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-7), 3. Western Dubuque (9-10), 4. Maquoketa (13-5), 5. Clear Creek Amana (10-7).
Class 3A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (18-2), 2. Waukon (15-3), 3. Monticello (11-6), 4. South Tama (10-7), 5. Mount Vernon (9-10)
Class 2A — 1. Cascade (19-1), 2. North Linn (17-1), 3. Maquoketa Valley (18-2), 4. MFL MarMac (20-1), 5. West Branch (15-3)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (18-1), 2. Sigourney (15-3), 3. Springville (13-8), 4. Turkey Valley (12-7), 5. Lansing Kee (13-5)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Prairie 11-1 16-2
Cedar Falls 10-1 16-1
Iowa City High 10-1 14-2
Cedar Rapids Washington 10-2 14-3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-5 11-7
Dubuque Senior 5-7 8-10
Western Dubuque 4-8 9-10
Waterloo East 1-10 2-14
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa City West 10-2 14-3
Waterloo West 6-6 10-8
Linn-Mar 6-6 8-10
Dubuque Hempstead 5-6 7-10
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-7 6-11
Dubuque Wahlert 3-9 5-13
Iowa City Liberty 0-11 2-14
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-11 1-16
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
y-Marion 15-0 16-1
DeWitt Central 13-4 14-4
Maquoketa 12-4 13-5
Dyersville Beckman 10-7 10-9
Mount Vernon 9-8 9-10
West Delaware 3-12 3-13
Solon 3-14 3-17
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Center Point-Urbana 17-1 18-2
Clear Creek Amana 10-6 10-7
South Tama 10-6 10-7
Williamsburg 6-11 8-12
Benton Community 5-12 6-12
Vinton-Shellsburg 3-14 4-16
Independence 0-17 1-18
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
x-Cascade 18-1 19-1
Bellevue 15-3 17-3
Monticello 10-6 11-6
Camanche 9-9 10-10
Anamosa 5-10 6-11
Northeast 3-14 4-14
North Cedar 0-17 0-19
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
y-Wilton 16-2 18-2
West Branch 13-3 15-3
Mid-Prairie 9-9 11-9
Iowa City Regina 8-9 8-10
Tipton 7-9 8-9
West Liberty 5-13 7-13
Durant 2-15 2-16
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
x-Bellevue Marquette 11-0 18-2
Easton Valley 9-3 15-6
Clinton Prince of Peace 5-5 7-10
Midland 5-6 8-11
Calamus-Wheatland 4-7 7-12
Lisbon 4-8 9-13
Cedar Valley Christian 0-9 1-17
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
y-Maquoketa Valley 13-1 18-2
North Linn 12-1 17-1
East Buchanan 9-5 14-6
Alburnett 9-5 13-6
Springville 6-7 13-8
Central City 3-10 6-14
Edgewood-Colesburg 2-12 3-18
Starmont 0-13 1-18
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
x-Waverly-Shell Rock 11-1 17-2
Crestwood 9-2 12-5
Waukon 9-3 15-3
New Hampton 6-6 10-8
Oelwein 3-8 7-12
Decorah 2-9 3-17
Charles City 0-11 0-18
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Sigourney 11-3 15-3
Belle Plaine 8-5 11-6
Keota 5-7 8-12
English Valleys 3-10 4-14
Iowa Valley 3-11 5-14
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Montezuma 15-0 18-1
Lynnville-Sully 12-2 16-3
North Mahaska 9-4 12-4
BGM 7-7 9-12
Colfax-Mingo 1-13 3-16
HLV 1-13 2-17
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
x-MFL MarMac 15-0 20-1
Turkey Valley 10-4 12-7
Lansing Kee 10-4 13-5
North Fayette Valley 9-5 10-10
Elkader Central 8-7 11-9
South Winneshiek 8-7 9-10
Clayton Ridge 3-11 3-16
West Central 1-13 1-16
Postville 1-14 1-17
OTHERS All
Highland 14-7
Jesup 13-7
Meskwaki 10-8
Iowa Mennonite 9-10
Washington (Iowa) 7-12
Lone Tree 4-15
Union Community 3-15
North Tama 2-18
x — clinched league title
y — clinched share of league title
