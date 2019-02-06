Prep Basketball

Girls' basketball area Super 10 rankings, conference standings (Feb. 6, 2019)

Iowa City West climbs to No. 1 after toppling City High, Marion

Iowa City West’s Audrey Koch (23) puts up a shot against Iowa City High last week. The Women of Troy jump three spots to No. 1 in this week’s area Super Ten. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
This week’s area girls’ basketball Super Ten, through games played Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Note: Upcoming games may be missing makeups from game postponed Tuesday.

1.

Iowa City West

14-3 (10-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 64.2
Defensive average: 48.1
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 65-51, Thursday; beat Marion, 43-32, Saturday; beat Waterloo West, 67-35, Monday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; at Dubuque Wahlert, Saturday
 
2.

Marion

16-1 (15-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 64.0
Defensive average: 29.5 
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat DeWitt Central, 56-35, Friday; lost to Iowa City West, 43-32, Saturday; beat Solon, 70-33 Monday
Coming up: vs. Dyersville Beckman, Wednesday; at Maquoketa, Friday; vs. West Delaware, Saturday
 
3.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

16-2 (11-1 MVC)
Offensive average: 55.5
Defensive average: 39.0 
Streak: Won 15
Previous: No. 3
Last weekBeat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 62-37, Friday; beat Davenport North, 56-45, Saturday; beat Western Dubuque, 51-39, Monday
Coming up: vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; vs. Davenport North, Saturday; vs. Western Dubuque, Monday; at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Tuesday
 
4.

Iowa City High

14-2 (10-1 MVC)
Offensive average: 68.3
Defensive average: 48.8
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Lost to Iowa City West, 65-51, Thursday; lost to West Des Moines Dowling, 79-69, Saturday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday; at Waukee, Saturday; vs. Cedar Falls, Monday
 
5.

Cedar Rapids Washington

14-3 (10-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 66.4
Defensive average: 48.1 
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 6 
Last week: Beat Dubuque Senior, 71-37, Thursday; beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 62-26, Friday
Coming up: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Thursday; at Cedar Falls, Saturday
 
6.

Cascade

19-1 (18-1 River Valley)
Offensive average: 52.4
Defensive average: 34.2
Streak: Won 17
Previous: No. 7 
Last week: Beat Monticello, 36-24, Friday; beat Tipton, 46-31, Saturday; beat Bellevue, 45-30, Monday
Coming up: vs. North Linn, Thursday
 
7.

Center Point-Urbana

18-2 (17-1 Wamac)

Offensive average: 61.7
Defensive average: 32.4 
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 8 
Last week: Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 74-7, Friday; beat Clear Creek Amana, 71-41, Saturday; beat South Tama, 63-32, Monday
Coming up: Regular season complete
 
8.

North Linn

17-1 (12-1 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 73.9
Defensive average: 39.1 
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat Central City, 88-49, Friday; lost to Maquoketa Valley, 60-52, Saturday
Coming up: At Cascade, Thursday; at Springville, Friday
 
9.

Montezuma

18-1 (15-0 South Iowa Cedar)
Offensive average: 58.0
Defensive average: 32.7 
Streak: Won 17
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat BGM, 63-29, Saturday; beat HLV, 63-15, Monday
Coming up: Regular season complete
 
10.

Maquoketa Valley

18-2 (13-1 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 62.8
Defensive average: 39.8 
Streak: Won 12
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Springville, 61-53, Friday; beat North Linn, 60-52, Sunday; beat Starmont, 64-36, Monday
Coming up: Regular season complete
 

Dropped out: Waukon (10).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City West (14-3), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-2), 3. Iowa City High (14-2), 4. Cedar Rapids Washington (14-3), 5. Linn-Mar (8-10)

Class 4A — 1. Marion (16-1), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-7), 3. Western Dubuque (9-10), 4. Maquoketa (13-5), 5. Clear Creek Amana (10-7).

Class 3A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (18-2), 2. Waukon (15-3), 3. Monticello (11-6), 4. South Tama (10-7), 5. Mount Vernon (9-10)

Class 2A — 1. Cascade (19-1), 2. North Linn (17-1), 3. Maquoketa Valley (18-2), 4. MFL MarMac (20-1), 5. West Branch (15-3)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (18-1), 2. Sigourney (15-3), 3. Springville (13-8), 4. Turkey Valley (12-7), 5. Lansing Kee (13-5)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Prairie 11-1 16-2

Cedar Falls 10-1 16-1

Iowa City High 10-1 14-2

Cedar Rapids Washington 10-2 14-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-5 11-7

Dubuque Senior 5-7 8-10

Western Dubuque 4-8 9-10

Waterloo East 1-10 2-14

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa City West 10-2 14-3

Waterloo West 6-6 10-8

Linn-Mar 6-6 8-10

Dubuque Hempstead 5-6 7-10

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-7 6-11

Dubuque Wahlert 3-9 5-13

Iowa City Liberty 0-11 2-14

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-11 1-16

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

y-Marion 15-0 16-1

DeWitt Central 13-4 14-4

Maquoketa 12-4 13-5

Dyersville Beckman 10-7 10-9

Mount Vernon 9-8 9-10

West Delaware 3-12 3-13

Solon 3-14 3-17

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Center Point-Urbana 17-1 18-2

Clear Creek Amana 10-6 10-7

South Tama 10-6 10-7

Williamsburg 6-11 8-12

Benton Community 5-12 6-12

Vinton-Shellsburg 3-14 4-16

Independence 0-17 1-18

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

x-Cascade 18-1 19-1

Bellevue 15-3 17-3

Monticello 10-6 11-6

Camanche 9-9 10-10

Anamosa 5-10 6-11

Northeast 3-14 4-14

North Cedar 0-17 0-19

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

y-Wilton 16-2 18-2

West Branch 13-3 15-3

Mid-Prairie 9-9 11-9

Iowa City Regina 8-9 8-10

Tipton 7-9 8-9

West Liberty 5-13 7-13

Durant 2-15 2-16

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

x-Bellevue Marquette 11-0 18-2

Easton Valley 9-3 15-6

Clinton Prince of Peace 5-5 7-10

Midland 5-6 8-11

Calamus-Wheatland 4-7 7-12

Lisbon 4-8 9-13

Cedar Valley Christian 0-9 1-17

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

y-Maquoketa Valley 13-1 18-2

North Linn 12-1 17-1

East Buchanan 9-5 14-6

Alburnett 9-5 13-6

Springville 6-7 13-8

Central City 3-10 6-14

Edgewood-Colesburg 2-12 3-18

Starmont 0-13 1-18

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

x-Waverly-Shell Rock 11-1 17-2

Crestwood 9-2 12-5

Waukon 9-3 15-3

New Hampton 6-6 10-8

Oelwein 3-8 7-12

Decorah 2-9 3-17

Charles City 0-11 0-18

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Sigourney 11-3 15-3

Belle Plaine 8-5 11-6

Keota 5-7 8-12

English Valleys 3-10 4-14

Iowa Valley 3-11 5-14

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Montezuma 15-0 18-1

Lynnville-Sully 12-2 16-3

North Mahaska 9-4 12-4

BGM 7-7 9-12

Colfax-Mingo 1-13 3-16

HLV 1-13 2-17

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

x-MFL MarMac 15-0 20-1

Turkey Valley 10-4 12-7

Lansing Kee 10-4 13-5

North Fayette Valley 9-5 10-10

Elkader Central 8-7 11-9

South Winneshiek 8-7 9-10

Clayton Ridge 3-11 3-16

West Central 1-13 1-16

Postville 1-14 1-17

 

OTHERS All

Highland 14-7

Jesup 13-7

Meskwaki 10-8

Iowa Mennonite 9-10

Washington (Iowa) 7-12

Lone Tree 4-15

Union Community 3-15

North Tama 2-18

 

x — clinched league title

y — clinched share of league title

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com 

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Trending

