Final 2019 area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, conference standings

Final area girls’ basketball Super 10 for the 2018-19 season.
|1.
|
Iowa City High
19-3, 13-1 MVC (1st, Mississippi Division)
|Offensive average: 66.4
Defensive average: 48.3
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 4
Postseason: Class 5A state quarterfinalist
|2.
|
Iowa City West
16-5, 12-2 MVC (1st, Valley Division)
|Offensive average: 63.8
Defensive average: 47.8
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 1
Postseason: Class 5A regional finalist
|3.
|
Marion
23-2, 18-0 Wamac (1st, East Division)
|Offensive average: 64.6
Defensive average: 31.9
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 2
Postseason: Class 4A state runner-up
|4.
|
Center Point-Urbana
24-2, 17-1 Wamac (1st, West Division)
|Offensive average: 61.0
Defensive average: 32.8
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 7
Postseason: Class 3A state champion
|5.
|
Cascade
23-2, 18-1 River Valley (1st, North Division)
|Offensive average: 52.4
Defensive average: 34.6
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist
|6.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
18-4, 12-2 MVC (3rd, Mississippi Division)
|Offensive average: 55.4
Defensive average: 40.6
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 3
Postseason: Class 5A regional finalist
|7.
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
16-6, 11-4 MVC (4th, Mississippi Division)
|Offensive average: 65.0
Defensive average: 51.4
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 5
Postseason: Class 5A regional finalist
|8.
|
North Linn
21-2, 13-1 Tri-Rivers (T-1st, West Division)
|Offensive average: 71.8
Defensive average: 40.1
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 8
Postseason: Class 2A state quarterfinalist
|9.
|
Waukon
19-4, 9-3 Northeast Iowa (3rd)
|Offensive average: 57.8
Defensive average: 33.9
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: NR
Postseason: Class 3A state semifinalist
|10.
|
Montezuma
22-3, 15-0 South Iowa Cedar (1st, West Division)
|Offensive average: 57.8
Defensive average: 33.9
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 9
Postseason: Class 1A state semifinalist
Dropped out: Maquoketa Valley (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (19-3), 2. Iowa City West (17-4), 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Washington (16-6), 5. Linn-Mar (11-11)
Class 4A — 1. Marion (23-2), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-9), 3. Western Dubuque (10-13), 4. Maquoketa (14-8), 5. Clear Creek Amana (11-8)
Class 3A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (24-2), 2. Waukon (19-4), 3. Monticello (12-7), 4. South Tama (12-8), 5. Mid-Prairie (12-10)
Class 2A — 1. Cascade (23-2), 2. North Linn (21-3), 3. Maquoketa Valley (20-3), 4. MFL MarMac (20-2), 5. West Branch (15-5)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (22-3), 2. Springville (16-10), 3. Sigourney (19-4), 4. Lansing Kee (14-6), 5. Turkey Valley (13-8)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
x-Iowa City High 13-1 19-3
Cedar Falls 12-1 19-2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-2 18-4
Cedar Rapids Washington 11-4 16-6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-6 14-9
Dubuque Senior 6-8 9-12
Western Dubuque 4-10 10-13
Waterloo East 1-12 3-17
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
x-Iowa City West 12-2 17-4
Waterloo West 8-6 13-9
Linn-Mar 8-6 11-11
Dubuque Hempstead 6-8 8-13
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-8 7-13
Dubuque Wahlert 3-11 6-16
Iowa City Liberty 1-13 3-17
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-13 1-19
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Marion 18-0 23-2
DeWitt Central 14-4 16-5
Maquoketa 12-6 14-8
Dyersville Beckman 10-8 12-11
Mount Vernon 9-8 9-11
West Delaware 3-13 3-16
Solon 3-14 3-18
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Center Point-Urbana 17-1 24-2
Clear Creek Amana 10-6 11-8
South Tama 10-6 12-8
Williamsburg 6-11 8-13
Benton Community 6-12 8-13
Vinton-Shellsburg 3-15 4-18
Independence 0-17 1-19
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
x-Cascade 18-1 23-2
Bellevue 15-3 17-4
Monticello 10-6 12-7
Camanche 9-9 10-11
Anamosa 5-10 6-12
Northeast 3-14 5-15
North Cedar 0-17 0-20
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
x-Wilton 17-2 21-3
West Branch 13-4 15-5
Mid-Prairie 9-9 12-10
Iowa City Regina 8-9 10-11
Tipton 8-9 9-10
West Liberty 5-13 7-14
Durant 2-16 2-18
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
x-Bellevue Marquette 11-0 22-3
Easton Valley 9-3 15-7
Clinton Prince of Peace 5-5 8-11
Midland 5-6 8-12
Calamus-Wheatland 4-7 9-13
Lisbon 4-8 9-14
Cedar Valley Christian 0-9 1-18
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
y-North Linn 13-1 21-2
y-Maquoketa Valley 13-1 20-3
East Buchanan 9-5 15-7
Alburnett 9-5 13-7
Springville 6-8 16-10
Central City 3-10 7-15
Edgewood-Colesburg 2-12 3-19
Starmont 0-13 1-19
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
x-Waverly-Shell Rock 11-1 20-3
Crestwood 9-2 15-6
Waukon 9-3 19-4
New Hampton 6-6 11-9
Oelwein 3-8 7-13
Decorah 3-9 5-18
Charles City 0-12 0-20
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Sigourney 11-3 19-4
Belle Plaine 8-5 12-7
Keota 5-7 10-13
English Valleys 3-10 4-15
Iowa Valley 3-11 5-15
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Montezuma 15-0 22-3
Lynnville-Sully 12-2 18-4
North Mahaska 9-4 15-5
BGM 7-7 9-13
Colfax-Mingo 1-13 3-17
HLV 1-13 3-18
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
x-MFL MarMac 15-0 20-2
Lansing Kee 10-4 14-6
Turkey Valley 10-4 13-8
North Fayette Valley 9-5 11-11
Elkader Central 8-7 14-10
South Winneshiek 8-7 11-11
Clayton Ridge 3-11 3-17
West Central 1-13 1-17
Postville 1-14 1-18
OTHERS All
Highland 15-8
Jesup 15-8
Meskwaki 12-9
Iowa Mennonite 10-11
Washington (Iowa) 8-14
Lone Tree 4-16
Union Community 3-16
North Tama 3-19
x — clinched league title
y — clinched share of league title
