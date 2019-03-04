Prep Basketball

Final 2019 area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, conference standings

City High is a narrow No. 1 in the final rankings

Iowa City High’s Rose Nkumu (3) heads downcourt after a steal during the girls’ state basketball tournament lst week in Des Moines. City High is the final No. 1 in the area Super Ten. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa City High’s Rose Nkumu (3) heads downcourt after a steal during the girls’ state basketball tournament lst week in Des Moines. City High is the final No. 1 in the area Super Ten. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

Final area girls’ basketball Super 10 for the 2018-19 season.

1.

Iowa City High

19-3, 13-1 MVC (1st, Mississippi Division)
Offensive average: 66.4
Defensive average: 48.3
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 4 
Postseason: Class 5A state quarterfinalist
 
2.

Iowa City West

16-5, 12-2 MVC (1st, Valley Division)
Offensive average: 63.8
Defensive average: 47.8
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 1
Postseason: Class 5A regional finalist
 
3.

Marion

23-2, 18-0 Wamac (1st, East Division)
Offensive average: 64.6
Defensive average: 31.9
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 2
Postseason: Class 4A state runner-up
 
4.

Center Point-Urbana

24-2, 17-1 Wamac (1st, West Division)
Offensive average: 61.0
Defensive average: 32.8 
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 7 
Postseason: Class 3A state champion
 
5.

Cascade

23-2, 18-1 River Valley (1st, North Division)
Offensive average: 52.4
Defensive average: 34.6
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6 
Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist
 
6.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

18-4, 12-2 MVC (3rd, Mississippi Division)
Offensive average: 55.4
Defensive average: 40.6 
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 3
Postseason: Class 5A regional finalist
 
7.

Cedar Rapids Washington

16-6, 11-4 MVC (4th, Mississippi Division)

Offensive average: 65.0
Defensive average: 51.4 
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 5 
Postseason: Class 5A regional finalist
 
8.

North Linn

21-2, 13-1 Tri-Rivers (T-1st, West Division)
Offensive average: 71.8
Defensive average: 40.1 
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 8
Postseason: Class 2A state quarterfinalist
 
9.

Waukon

19-4, 9-3 Northeast Iowa (3rd)
Offensive average: 57.8
Defensive average: 33.9 
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: NR
Postseason: Class 3A state semifinalist 
 
10.

Montezuma

22-3, 15-0 South Iowa Cedar (1st, West Division)
Offensive average: 57.8
Defensive average: 33.9 
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 9
Postseason: Class 1A state semifinalist
 

Dropped out: Maquoketa Valley (10).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (19-3), 2. Iowa City West (17-4), 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Washington (16-6), 5. Linn-Mar (11-11)

Class 4A — 1. Marion (23-2), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-9), 3. Western Dubuque (10-13), 4. Maquoketa (14-8), 5. Clear Creek Amana (11-8)

Class 3A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (24-2), 2. Waukon (19-4), 3. Monticello (12-7), 4. South Tama (12-8), 5. Mid-Prairie (12-10)

Class 2A — 1. Cascade (23-2), 2. North Linn (21-3), 3. Maquoketa Valley (20-3), 4. MFL MarMac (20-2), 5. West Branch (15-5)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (22-3), 2. Springville (16-10), 3. Sigourney (19-4), 4. Lansing Kee (14-6), 5. Turkey Valley (13-8)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

x-Iowa City High 13-1 19-3

Cedar Falls 12-1 19-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-2 18-4

Cedar Rapids Washington 11-4 16-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-6 14-9

Dubuque Senior 6-8 9-12

Western Dubuque 4-10 10-13

Waterloo East 1-12 3-17

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

x-Iowa City West 12-2 17-4

Waterloo West 8-6 13-9

Linn-Mar 8-6 11-11

Dubuque Hempstead 6-8 8-13

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-8 7-13

Dubuque Wahlert 3-11 6-16

Iowa City Liberty 1-13 3-17

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-13 1-19

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Marion 18-0 23-2

DeWitt Central 14-4 16-5

Maquoketa 12-6 14-8

Dyersville Beckman 10-8 12-11

Mount Vernon 9-8 9-11

West Delaware 3-13 3-16

Solon 3-14 3-18

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Center Point-Urbana 17-1 24-2

Clear Creek Amana 10-6 11-8

South Tama 10-6 12-8

Williamsburg 6-11 8-13

Benton Community 6-12 8-13

Vinton-Shellsburg 3-15 4-18

Independence 0-17 1-19

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

x-Cascade 18-1 23-2

Bellevue 15-3 17-4

Monticello 10-6 12-7

Camanche 9-9 10-11

Anamosa 5-10 6-12

Northeast 3-14 5-15

North Cedar 0-17 0-20

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

x-Wilton 17-2 21-3

West Branch 13-4 15-5

Mid-Prairie 9-9 12-10

Iowa City Regina 8-9 10-11

Tipton 8-9 9-10

West Liberty 5-13 7-14

Durant 2-16 2-18

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

x-Bellevue Marquette 11-0 22-3

Easton Valley 9-3 15-7

Clinton Prince of Peace 5-5 8-11

Midland 5-6 8-12

Calamus-Wheatland 4-7 9-13

Lisbon 4-8 9-14

Cedar Valley Christian 0-9 1-18

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

y-North Linn 13-1 21-2

y-Maquoketa Valley 13-1 20-3

East Buchanan 9-5 15-7

Alburnett 9-5 13-7

Springville 6-8 16-10

Central City 3-10 7-15

Edgewood-Colesburg 2-12 3-19

Starmont 0-13 1-19

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

x-Waverly-Shell Rock 11-1 20-3

Crestwood 9-2 15-6

Waukon 9-3 19-4

New Hampton 6-6 11-9

Oelwein 3-8 7-13

Decorah 3-9 5-18

Charles City 0-12 0-20

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Sigourney 11-3 19-4

Belle Plaine 8-5 12-7

Keota 5-7 10-13

English Valleys 3-10 4-15

Iowa Valley 3-11 5-15

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Montezuma 15-0 22-3

Lynnville-Sully 12-2 18-4

North Mahaska 9-4 15-5

BGM 7-7 9-13

Colfax-Mingo 1-13 3-17

HLV 1-13 3-18

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

x-MFL MarMac 15-0 20-2

Lansing Kee 10-4 14-6

Turkey Valley 10-4 13-8

North Fayette Valley 9-5 11-11

Elkader Central 8-7 14-10

South Winneshiek 8-7 11-11

Clayton Ridge 3-11 3-17

West Central 1-13 1-17

Postville 1-14 1-18

 

OTHERS All

Highland 15-8

Jesup 15-8

Meskwaki 12-9

Iowa Mennonite 10-11

Washington (Iowa) 8-14

Lone Tree 4-16

Union Community 3-16

North Tama 3-19

 

x — clinched league title

y — clinched share of league title

