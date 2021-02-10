Iowa high school girls' basketball regional brackets released in 4A, 5A

The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union released official postseason pairings for Class 4A and Class 5A girls’ basketball teams Wednesday.

The postseason in the larger two classes tips off with first-round games Wednesday, Feb. 17. The semifinals are Saturday, Feb. 20 and regional finals are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23. Winners advance to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Regional pairings for 1A, 2A and 3A were released last week).

Class 4A

No Gazette area team received a No. 1 seed in Class 4A, with Cedar Rapids Xavier and Clear Creek Amana seeded second in their respective regions.

Xavier will host Dubuque Wahlert or West Delaware in the Region 6 semifinals and could meet No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock in the final. The Go-Hawks beat the Saints 43-26 in last year’s regional finals.

If Marion gets past Clinton in the first round, the Indians would face Clear Creek Amana in the Region 5 semifinals. The Clippers stunned top-ranked Marion in a regional final last year. No. 4 DeWitt Central is the top seed in that region.

» Complete Class 4A brackets from the IGHSAU

4A notes:



* Xavier in with Waverly-SR again, but has to beat Wahlert first.



* Marion at CCA in a likely regional semifinal, in same region at DeWitt Central.



* First-round notables: Clinton at Marion, Waterloo East at Benton, Western Dubuque at Decorah.#iahsbkb — Jeff Linder (@jtlinder) February 10, 2021

Class 5A

Gazette area No. 1 seeds in Class 5A are Iowa City West in Region 6 and Cedar Rapids Washington in Region 8.

The Trojans will host Davenport Central in the semifinals with Davenport North the potential regional final opponent.

The Warriors are set to host Davenport West and are likely to face West Des Moines Dowling for a trip to state.

Iowa City High is the No. 2 seed in Region 3 and begins the postseason against either Dubuque Senior or Muscatine. Waterloo West is the top seed opposite the Little Hawks.

» Complete Class 5A brackets from the IGHSAU