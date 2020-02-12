Iowa high school girls' basketball: 2020 regional brackets for 4A, 5A

Girls’ basketball teams in Iowa’s largest two classes learned their postseason paths Wednesday as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the final set of regional pairings.

Class 4A and Class 5A regional play tips off with the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Most ranked teams and a few others receive byes to the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 22. The regional finals are Tuesday, Feb. 25 in both classes.

Regional champions advance to the state tournament, which is March 2-7 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Pairings for classes 1A, 2A and 3A were released last week.

Gazette area teams earning No. 1 seeds include top-ranked Iowa City High in Class 5A and Center Point-Urbana and Marion in Class 4A.

Cedar Rapids Prairie in 5A and Cedar Rapids Xavier and Clear Creek-Amana in 4A received No. 2 seeds. Prairie could meet Davenport North in a regional final while Xavier and CCA are paired with No. 1-seeds Waverly-Shell Rock and Marion, respectively.

The 2019 5A state champion, West Des Moines Valley, is a No. 2 seed and opens against Iowa City West or Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Southeast Polk, last year’s runner-up, is the No. 1 seed in that region. The defending 4A champion, North Scott, is a No. 1 seed and the top-ranked team in the class.

Here are the complete pairings and schedules for 4A and 5A, with current rankings. The highest-ranked team remaining in each regional finals matchup will host that game.

» Class 5A

» Class 4A

Class 5A

REGION 1

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Davenport Central at Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Iowa City Liberty at No. 1 Iowa City High, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at Bettendorf, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 2

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Council Bluffs Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Des Moines Lincoln at No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 15 Sioux City East, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 3

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Des Moines North at Ankeny, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Marshalltown at No. 3 Johnston, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 14 Council Bluffs Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 4

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Sioux City North at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Fort Dodge at No. 4 Waukee, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 13 Ames, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 5

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Linn-Mar at No. 6 Southeast Polk, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 11 West Des Moines Valley, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 6

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Des Moines East at Indianola, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Dubuque Senior at No. 5 Cedar Falls, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 12 Ankeny Centennial, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 7

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Cedar Rapids Washington at Ottumwa, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at No. 7 Waterloo West, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 10 Urbandale, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 8

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Pleasant Valley at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Davenport West at No. 8 Davenport North, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

Class 4A

REGION 1

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinal winner at No. 3 Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 2

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Boone at Webster City, 7 p.m.

Storm Lake at Spencer, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinal winner at No. 5 Ballard, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 13 Mason City, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 3

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Waterloo East at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.

Charles City at Decorah, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinal winner at No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 4

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Clinton at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.

West Delaware at No. 15 Maquoketa, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinal winner at No. 4 Center Point-Urbana, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 10 DeWitt Central, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 5

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Fort Madison at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinal winner at No. 1 North Scott, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 11 Keokuk, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 6

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Newton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oskaloosa at Pella, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinal winner at No. 2 Marion, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at Clear Creek-Amana, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 7

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Des Moines Hoover at Knoxville, 7 p.m.

Perry at Bondurant-Farrar, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinal winner at No. 8 Gilbert, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 12 Grinnell, 6 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.

REGION 8

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Norwalk at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Winterset at Dallas Center-Grimes, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinal winner at No. 7 Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winner at No. 14 Adel ADM, 5 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

7 p.m.