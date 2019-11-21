Prep Basketball

Girls basketball 2019-20: The Gazette's preseason conference predictions

City High, West predicted to make it an all-Iowa City sweep atop the MVC divisions

North Linn’s Grace Flanagan (23) drives on Treynor’s Kayla Chapman (23) during the third quarter of their Class 2A quarterfinal game at the girls’ state basketball tournament last season. North Linn is the team to beat in the Tri-Rivers Conference West Division. (The Gazette)
The Gazette’s preseason girls’ basketball predictions for area conferences:

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION

1. Iowa City High

2. Cedar Falls

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier

5. Cedar Rapids Washington

6. Western Dubuque

7. Dubuque Senior

8. Waterloo East

MVC VALLEY DIVISION

1. Iowa City West

2. Linn-Mar

3. Waterloo West

4. Dubuque Wahlert

5. Dubuque Hempstead

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

7. Iowa City Liberty

8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

WAMAC CONFERENCE EAST DIVISION

1. Marion

2. DeWitt Central

3. Maquoketa

4. Dyersville Beckman

5. West Delaware

6. Mount Vernon

7. Solon

WAMAC CONFERENCE WEST DIVISION

1. Center Point-Urbana

2. Clear Creek Amana

3. Williamsburg

4. Benton Community

5. Vinton-Shellsburg

6. South Tama

7. Independence

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION

1. Cascade

2. Monticello

3. Bellevue

4. Northeast

5. Camanche

6. Anamosa

7. North Cedar

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION

1. West Branch

2. Mid-Prairie

3. Iowa City Regina

4. West Liberty

5. Tipton

6. Wilton

7. Durant

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION

1. Bellevue Marquette

2. Easton Valley

3. Clinton Prince of Peace

4. Calamus-Wheatland

5. Lisbon

6. Midland

7. Cedar Valley Christian

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION

1. North Linn

2. East Buchanan

3. Maquoketa Valley

4. Springville

5. Alburnett

6. Central City

7. Edgewood-Colesburg

8. Starmont

NORTHEAST IOWA

1. Waverly-Shell Rock

2. Crestwood

3. New Hampton

4. Waukon

5. Decorah

6. Charles City

7. Oelwein

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR EAST DIVISION

1. Sigourney

2. Belle Plaine

3. English Valleys

4. Iowa Valley

5. Keota

6. Tri-County

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR WEST DIVISION

1. Montezuma

2. North Mahaska

3. Lynnville-Sully

4. BGM

5. HLV

6. Colfax-Mingo

UPPER IOWA

1. MFL MarMac

2. Turkey Valley

3. Elkader Central

4. North Fayette Valley

5. Lansing Kee

6. South Winneshiek

7. West Central

8. Postville

9. Clayton Ridge

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

