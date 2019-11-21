Girls basketball 2019-20: The Gazette's preseason conference predictions

The Gazette’s preseason girls’ basketball predictions for area conferences:
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
1. Iowa City High
2. Cedar Falls
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier
5. Cedar Rapids Washington
6. Western Dubuque
7. Dubuque Senior
8. Waterloo East
MVC VALLEY DIVISION
1. Iowa City West
2. Linn-Mar
3. Waterloo West
4. Dubuque Wahlert
5. Dubuque Hempstead
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
7. Iowa City Liberty
8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
WAMAC CONFERENCE EAST DIVISION
1. Marion
2. DeWitt Central
3. Maquoketa
4. Dyersville Beckman
5. West Delaware
6. Mount Vernon
7. Solon
WAMAC CONFERENCE WEST DIVISION
1. Center Point-Urbana
2. Clear Creek Amana
3. Williamsburg
4. Benton Community
5. Vinton-Shellsburg
6. South Tama
7. Independence
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION
1. Cascade
2. Monticello
3. Bellevue
4. Northeast
5. Camanche
6. Anamosa
7. North Cedar
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION
1. West Branch
2. Mid-Prairie
3. Iowa City Regina
4. West Liberty
5. Tipton
6. Wilton
7. Durant
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION
1. Bellevue Marquette
2. Easton Valley
3. Clinton Prince of Peace
4. Calamus-Wheatland
5. Lisbon
6. Midland
7. Cedar Valley Christian
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION
1. North Linn
2. East Buchanan
3. Maquoketa Valley
4. Springville
5. Alburnett
6. Central City
7. Edgewood-Colesburg
8. Starmont
NORTHEAST IOWA
1. Waverly-Shell Rock
2. Crestwood
3. New Hampton
4. Waukon
5. Decorah
6. Charles City
7. Oelwein
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR EAST DIVISION
1. Sigourney
2. Belle Plaine
3. English Valleys
4. Iowa Valley
5. Keota
6. Tri-County
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR WEST DIVISION
1. Montezuma
2. North Mahaska
3. Lynnville-Sully
4. BGM
5. HLV
6. Colfax-Mingo
UPPER IOWA
1. MFL MarMac
2. Turkey Valley
3. Elkader Central
4. North Fayette Valley
5. Lansing Kee
6. South Winneshiek
7. West Central
8. Postville
9. Clayton Ridge
